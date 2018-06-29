Weather Service Confirms St. Louis-Area Tornado

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The National Weather Service confirms that at least one tornado barreled Friday night through portions of the St. Louis area as part of a storm that damaged dozens of homes but caused no serious injuries.

The weather service's Jayson Gosselin says the twister that hit portions of St. Charles County was an EF-3, which packed winds up to 165 miles per hour. A tornado of that magnitude has also been confirmed to have affected the Roxana area in Illinois' Madison County, northeast of St. Louis. Gosselin says crews are trying to determine if damage in St. Louis County was also from a tornado.

Governor Jay Nixon has declared a state of emergency. Ameren says 83,000 homes and businesses it serves around St. Louis were without power as of midday Saturday.