Weaver Dominates As Cards Top Padres

ST. LOUIS - After receiving news that closer Trevor Rosenthal will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the season, the Cardinals put the bad news behind them with a victory over San Diego at Busch Stadium.

Youngster Luke Weaver toed the rubber for St. Louis and the righty displayed great command and execution of his pitches all night long, pitching seven innings of three-hit ball while not allowing a run. Weaver also added 10 strikeouts to his masterful night.

The Cardinals' offense struck early on back-to-back doubles from Kolten Wong and Tommy Pham in the first inning. Jedd Gyorko continued to terrorize his former team, hitting two RBI singles to pad the St. Louis lead.

The Cardinals also took advantage of Padre mistakes. Greg Garcia scored on a throwing error to first base from pitcher Jhoulys Chacin. Dexter Fowler also found home plate on a pitch that got by catcher Austin Hedges.

San Diego added runs in the eighth and ninth inning, but the deficit would prove to be too much to surmount. The Cardinals defeated the Padres 6-2 and will play the rubber game of the series tomorrow night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.