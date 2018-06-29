Web Blackouts Boost SOPA Protests

NEW YORK - Other Internet sites joined the protest Wednesday against legislation being considered in Congress aimed at shutting down sites that share pirated movies and other content.

Wikipedia started a 24-hour blackout of its English-language articles Wednesday and Reddit.com shut down its social news service for 12 hours.

The Internet companies are concerned that the Stop Online Piracy Act in the House, and the Protect Intellectual Property Act under consideration in the Senate, could be used to target legitimate sites where users share content.