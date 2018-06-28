Web Exclusive: Reporting from the Street Outside Harpo's as Goal Post Arrives

COLUMBIA - KOMU 8's Nina Moini was in downtown Columbia late Saturday night as the goal post and some boisterous fans arrived to celebrate the Mizzou win over the Oklahoma Sooners. Fans filled the streets at 10th and Cherry, as well as the rest of the downtown area. The crowd was loud and many people were drunk, but there was no major violence or vandalism at the scene.