Webb City man convicted of first-degree murder

PINEVILLE (AP) — A southwest Missouri man has been convicted of in the death of a man who was shot to death during a 2014 home invasion.

The Joplin Globe reports that Carl Jackson of Webb City was found guilty Wednesday in McDonald County court in the death of Rodney Frederick. In addition to first-degree murder, jurors also convicted Jackson of armed criminal action and first-degree burglary.

The McDonald County Sheriff's Department said earlier that a woman and a boy were tied up before Frederick was shot.

Sheriff Michael Hall testified Tuesday that Frederick was dead by the time emergency help arrived.

The judge has not yet set a sentencing date. But in Missouri first-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole, with no jury recommendation involved.