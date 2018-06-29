Webb City tops Jefferson City Helias 49-14

ST. LOUIS (AP) - John Roderique ran for three touchdowns and threw for another to lead Webb City to a 49-14 win over Jefferson City Helias in Missouri's Class 4 state championship game Saturday.

Webb City, which has won 45 successive games, ties Valle Catholic for the most football titles with 11. The Cardinals (15-0) won their third successive championship and their 16th consecutive playoff game. They have won their last 90 regular-season contests dating to 2003.

Webb City scored three touchdowns in each of the first two quarters on the way to a 35-0 lead. Helias (10-5) carried a six-game winning streak into the contest.