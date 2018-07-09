Webinar Offers Farmers Info for Flood Recovery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A webinar offered to farmers in five states will explain what government resources are available to help them recover from Missouri River flooding.

The Dec. 14 webinar will feature two producers who are repairing their farmland and representatives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The information will be available at 20 sites in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota. For a list of locations, click here.

The webinar is sponsored by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Iowa State extension offices. It's the second in a series.

The corps released massive amounts of water from the dams along the Missouri River this year to deal with heavy rains and above-average snowmelt, causing record flooding in several states.