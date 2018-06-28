Website Marks Highway History

On Aug. 2, 1956, Missouri became the first state to award a contract with interstate construction money for work on U.S. Route 66, now I-44, in Laclede County. That same day, Missouri awarded a contract for work on U.S. 40, now I-70, in St. Charles County. Missouri has 17 interstate routes that account for 1,180 miles of the 32,000 miles of the state's highways. Interstates make up less than 4% of Missouri's highways, but they carry 38% of the state's traffic. About 80% of Missouri's interstate system is made up of lanes that are at least 25 years old, including the original 1956 construction work.