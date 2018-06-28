Website Projects Next MU Chancellor

COLUMBIA - Texas website TexAgs.com is reporting R. Bowen Loftin will be named the 22nd Chancellor of the University of Missouri.

Loftin is the former Texas A&M President after announcing his retirement in July, but said he would continue to teach as a professor at A&M. He took an $850,000 buyout after stepping down as president earlier this year.

Loftin served as Texas A&M's interim president in June 2009 and officially became President in February 2010.

Loftin received his Bachelor's Degree from Texas A&M in 1970. He earned his M.A. and Ph.D. from Rice University in 1973 and 1975, respectively.

Missouri System President Tim Wolfe is scheduled to announce the hiring of the University of Missouri's next chancellor on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Great Room of the Donald W. Reynolds Alumni Center.

KOMU 8 News will have full coverage of the announcement on KOMU 8 News at Noon.