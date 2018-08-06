Website ranks Rock Bridge in Missouri's top ten high schools

COLUMBIA - A website dedicated to providing information about communities to people considering moving there ranked Rock Bridge in its top ten public high schools.

Niche.com released its list on August 1, putting Rock Bridge at number nine. The top eight include schools in the St. Louis area, and Park Hill South High School in the Kansas City area came in at number ten. The rankings give grages based on criteria including academics, diversity, teachers, college prep, health and safety and sports and activities.

Rock Bridge, according to Niche.com, got an A+ in college prep and clubs/activities; an A in academics, diversity and teachers; and a B in health and safety.

The list ranked Hickman High School at #29. Hickman got A's in diversity and clubs/activities, A-'s in academics, teachers and college prep, and a B- in health and safety.

Other mid-Missouri schools in the top 100 include California High School (#63), Blair Oaks High School (#79) and Hermann High School (#100). Battle High School was ranked at #107, and Jefferson City High School was ranked #145.