Webster County Men Die in Train Collision

WEBSTER COUNTY - Chad Lee, 34, of Ava, Mo. and his father Gary Lee, 58, of Seymour, Mo. both died when their dump truck collided with a train early Monday. The accident occurred on Oak Lawn Road, about one mile east of Seymour, at approximately 8:10 a.m.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Chad Lee was travelling southbound in a dump truck when he failed to yield to an oncoming train. The Burlington Northern train struck the broad side of his vehicle. A Webster County coroner pronounced Lee and his father, the only other occupant of the vehicle, dead at the scene.

Neither Chad nor Gary Lee was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the impact. Cross bucks control the railroad crossing where the accident occurred, not signal devices.