Webster Groves officer struck while investigating accident
WEBSTER GROVES (AP) — A Webster Groves police officer has been struck in the legs by a vehicle as he investigated another accident.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a vehicle struck the officer's SUV from behind and pushed it into his legs around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The patrol vehicle continued forward and hit one of the vehicles involved in the original accident. Police say that vehicle hit another driver.
Police say that driver and the officer were taken to the hospital. The condition of the driver was unknown Tuesday night, but the officer is expected to recover.
The driver who hit the police vehicle was in custody pending an investigation.
