Webster Groves Passes Anti-Discrimination Law

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (AP) - Another St. Louis suburb has passed a law making it illegal to discrimination against renters and home buyers on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The Webster Groves City Council approved an amendment to the city's Fair Housing Code in a unanimous vote Tuesday night.

St. Louis County passed a similar law in November, and several other communities in the county have passed anti-discrimination measures.