Webster Groves schools reopen after morning lockdown

By: The Associated Press

WEBSTER GROVES (AP) - A domestic incident involving a gun near a suburban St. Louis middle school led to several school buildings being locked down as a precaution.

The lockdown happened Friday morning in Webster Groves, but by 10 a.m., the lockdown was lifted.

Webster Groves School District officials said police were searching for a man with a gun after a domestic incident near Hixson Middle School. As a precaution, the district locked down its schools.

District officials initially thought shots were fired but later learned that a gun had been shown, but not fired.

Police have declined comment on the investigation.