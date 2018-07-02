Webster runs over Westminster 75-48

WEBSTER GROVES - The Westminster men's basketball team struggled to connect with the basket during Saturday's game at Webster, ending with a 75-48 loss.

The Westminster Blue Jays jumped to a 7-2 lead just over two minutes into the game, but the Webster Gorloks followed with a 12-2 run to take the 14-9 lead.

The Blue Jays held the game within five until the Gorloks drained a three with 6:41 left in the half to start a 10-1 run over the next four minutes. The Blue Jays went into halftime trailing 32-22.

The Gorloks started the first five and a half minutes of the second half with a 13-2 run to take a 21 point lead over the Blue Jays, 45-24. Junior Aaron Jackson Jr. hit a jump shot to put the Blue Jays on the board after over four minutes of silence.

The Blue Jays continued to struggle connecting with the hoop throughout the second half, falling 75-48.

The Blue Jays shot just 32.2 percent from the field. Junior Matt Murphy and freshman Jimmy Villalobos each led the Blue Jays with eight points. Lee Jr. led the boards with six rebounds.

The Westminster Blue Jays return home to host Principia College on Tuesday, January 27, at 8:00 p.m.