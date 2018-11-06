Webster To Honor Biggest Donor

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Webster University says it will honor the donor of the largest gift bestowed in the school's nearly 100-year history. The announcement will be made at 11 a.m. today in the lobby of Webster University's Community Music School (535 Garden Ave). Webster University is an international, multi-campus university, headquartered in St. Louis. Founded in 1915 as a small private college, Webster now offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs through five schools and colleges.