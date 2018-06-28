Wedding Party Rides in Style

As we drove around columbia today a cartwheeling wedding party grabbed our attention and so did the trolly they were riding on... B.J and lori gorlinsky celebrated their vows and became the maiden voyagers on columbia's first refabicated trolly. The white night limosine service says the trolly was orignally used in connecticut more than 20 years ago. The company expects to purchase two more trollies soon.