Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: 1,595 additional cases in Missouri

4:30 p.m.: Boone County records 16 new cases

According to a Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services Facebook post, 16 new cases have been recorded. There are currently 228 active cases in the county, and there have been 5 deaths.

2 p.m.: 1,595 new cases in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported an additional 1,595 cases on Wednesday afternoon. They also recorded 11 new deaths within the past 24 hours. There are currently 62,530 cases in the state.

11:00 a.m.: Camden County reports two virus related deaths



The Camden County Health Department reported two people have died related to COVID-19.

The deaths were patients hospitalized, according to the release.

"Our deepest sympathy and utmost respect is extended to these families as they mourn their loved ones," the release said.

Eight people of died in Camden County since March.