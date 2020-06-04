Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Second COVID-19 death in Boone County

By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. 

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county

Previous coverage: 

Updates for Wednesday, June 3 will be posted below:

8:30 p.m.: Boone County reports second COVID-19 death 

Boone County reported a second death from COVID-19 Wednesday, the Columbia Missourian reported. 

The first death in the county was announced on March 18; it was also the first death for the state.

The state's total number of deaths was up to 787 as of Wednesday.

The county also reported nine new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 162, with 33 active cases and 127 removed from isolation.

In a news release, the city said the person who died was hospitalized but not for COVID-19. No other details were available. 

6:00 p.m.: MU considering schedule change for Fall Semester

A proposed schedule change for the University of Missouri would start the semester on August 12, 10 days earlier than normal, according to a press release. 

In-person classes would then end before Thanksgiving break.

According to the release, finals would then occur in a remote capacity from November 30 to December 14.

The proposal will be considered by the MU Faculty Council on June 4, according to the release. If it is passed by the council, the Board of Curators would then consider it on June 18.

5:30 p.m.: Another COVID-19 case in Saline County Jail

Another inmate tested positive for COVID-19 at the Saline County Jail on Thursday, May 28. There have now been 12 people in custody who have tested positive at the facility.

Due to the recent positive, all inmates and employees were tested, and nine additional tests are awaiting results.

5:00 p.m.: 9 new cases in Boone County

There are now 33 active cases in Boone County, according to the county health department. That brings the total number of cases in the county to 162.

