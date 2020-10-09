Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County adds 72 cases

2 days 8 hours 48 minutes ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 7:20:00 AM CDT October 07, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. 

Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases is available here.

Previous coverage:

Updates for Wednesday, Oct. 7 will become available below.

6 p.m.: Cole County adds 27 new cases

The Cole County Health Department reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on its dashboard. The current number of active cases is 140.

6 p.m.: Callaway County reports fourth death

The Callaway County COVID-19 Update website reported the fourth death in the county on Wednesday.

Callaway County added 20 new positive cases on Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 124.

5 p.m.: Boone County reports 72 new cases

The COVID-19 dashboard for Boone County showed 72 new confirmed cases and no new deaths on Wednesday.

There were 22 new cases in the 18-22 age range in the past 24 hours.

There are currently 316 cases in Boone County that are considered to still be active.

59 COVID-19 positive people are currently in a hospital in Boone County, which is seven lower than yesterday's number of 66.

1 p.m.: Linn High School conducts hybrid learning until Oct. 16

Starting Wednesday, Oct.7, Linn High School will conduct hybrid learning due to positive COVID-19 cases, according to a letter from Superintendent Dena Smith.

Grades nine and 10 will be in-person Wednesdays and Fridays through Oct. 16. Grades 11 and 12 will be in-person Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 16. 

Students will be expected to attend virtually on days they are not in-person. 

All activities, athletics and events are canceled through Oct. 9. 

Please read the attached letter from Superintendent Dena Smith.

Posted by Osage County R2 Schools - Linn Wildcats on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

The high schools hopes to be back in-person five days a week by Oct. 20. 

12:45 p.m.: 66 Active Student Cases at MU

Currently, there are 66 active COVID-19 cases among students. 1,614 students have recovered from the virus. 

Since Aug. 16, 13 faculty members have tested positive for the virus, and 11 have recovered. Of the staff, 61 have tested positive for COVID-19 and 41 have recovered. There are currently seven active UM System Staff cases of the Coronavirus, and two have recovered. 

Close contacts to those who have tested positive will be identified by contact tracers hired by both county officials and the university. They will receive directions for next steps after being contacted. 

7:15 a.m.: Missouri adds 1,068 cases in past 24 hours

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a 1,068 increase in cases in the past 24 hours.

This brings the total to 135,651 positive cases to date.

The department also reported 36 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours. This brings the total deaths to 2,236.

Interactive COVID-19 dashboard

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. 

This map, developed by staff at the Columbia Missourian, reflects the latest numbers from the Department of Health and Senior Services. Case counts are normalized with population numbers to show the number of cases per 100,000 people in each county. Numbers update daily.

