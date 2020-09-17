Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County reaches 4,000+ cases

6 p.m.: Callaway County reports 12 new cases

Callaway County reported 12 new active COVID-19 cases on its COVID-19 website on Wednesday. According to the website, they have seen a total of 521 cases, with 172 still considered active. There have been three deaths from COVID-19 in Callaway County since the pandemic began.

4 p.m.: Boone County reports 4,000th case

Boone County reached a total of 4,056 COVID-19 cases today, with 518 still considered active, according to the Boone County COVID-19 dashboard. 4,056 cases is 70 cases higher than the 3,986 total cases Boone County reported yesterday.

The current positivity rate for Boone County is 23.4%.

A tweet from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services features a graph showing the increase in cases in Boone County.

Boone County recorded its 4000th COVID-19 case today, September 16. As shown in the graph below, the increase of new cases has slowed slightly in the last week. We are hopeful that this trend continues and that transmission lowers in our community! pic.twitter.com/RxWAjt6mPr — Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) September 16, 2020

2 p.m.: Missouri reports 1,191 new active cases

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,191 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths in the past 24 hours on their COVID-19 dashboard.

The 7 day average positivity rate for Missouri is currently 12.2%.

Missouri has now seen a total of 106,587 COVID-19 cases and 1,739 COVID-19 deaths.

1 p.m.: Saline County reports 10th death

The Saline County Health Department announced the county's tenth COVID-19 related death Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post by the department, the woman was 86-years-old and died over the weekend.

Weekend Numbers Total Positive Cases: 634 (15 new) Recovered: 536 (5 recovered) Active Cases: 88 Passed Away: 10 (86... Posted by Saline County Health Department on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

As of Wednesday, Saline County has 70 active cases and four hospitalizations.

12 p.m.: MU reports 229 active student cases

The University of Missouri reported 20 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the active total to 229 students.

As of Wednesday, a total of nine faculty cases and 37 staff cases have been reported to MU.

