Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County reports 21 new cases

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county.

Previous coverage:

Updates for Wednesday, August 5 will become available below:

4:45 p.m.: Boone County reports 21 new cases

Boone County has recorded 21 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,302. Of these, 219 are active.

Boone County recorded 23 new COVID-19 cases today, August 5, for a total of 1,302 cases. Two cases previously reported... Posted by Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

2 p.m.: 1,241 cases recorded in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services recorded an additional 1,241 cases Wednesday afternoon. They also announced seven more deaths due to COVID-19.

There are currently 55,321 confirmed cases in the state, and there have been 1,273 deaths.

11:40 a.m.: Cooper County groups positive cases by school district

The Cooper County Public Health Center started reporting confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in each of the county's school districts.

The cases confirmed by school district is data of all ages, and is not necessarily affiliated with a confirmed case linked to the school.

"As schools look at their geographical district relating to case surges they need to know where the spikes are located," the department said.



The page will monitor:

Blackwater School District

Boonville School District

Brunceton School District

Pilot Grove School District

Prairie Home School District

Otterville School District

As of Tuesday, Boonville School District has six cases, Pilot Grove district has five cases and Otterville district has two.

The page will be updated daily.

11:30 a.m.: COVID-19 has killed more than 500 at Missouri nursing homes

(AP) - Federal data shows 502 residents and seven employees of federally licensed nursing homes in Missouri have died of COVID-19 as a July 19.