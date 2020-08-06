Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County reports 21 new cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county.
Previous coverage:
Updates for Wednesday, August 5 will become available below:
4:45 p.m.: Boone County reports 21 new cases
Boone County has recorded 21 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,302. Of these, 219 are active.
Boone County recorded 23 new COVID-19 cases today, August 5, for a total of 1,302 cases. Two cases previously reported...Posted by Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services on Wednesday, August 5, 2020
2 p.m.: 1,241 cases recorded in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services recorded an additional 1,241 cases Wednesday afternoon. They also announced seven more deaths due to COVID-19.
There are currently 55,321 confirmed cases in the state, and there have been 1,273 deaths.
?? COVID-19 update for August 5: - 55,321 confirmed positive patients. - 1,273 Missourians lost to COVID-19. - 1,241 new...Posted by Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Wednesday, August 5, 2020
11:40 a.m.: Cooper County groups positive cases by school district
The Cooper County Public Health Center started reporting confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in each of the county's school districts.
The cases confirmed by school district is data of all ages, and is not necessarily affiliated with a confirmed case linked to the school.
"As schools look at their geographical district relating to case surges they need to know where the spikes are located," the department said.
The page will monitor:
- Blackwater School District
- Boonville School District
- Brunceton School District
- Pilot Grove School District
- Prairie Home School District
- Otterville School District
As of Tuesday, Boonville School District has six cases, Pilot Grove district has five cases and Otterville district has two.
The page will be updated daily.
11:30 a.m.: COVID-19 has killed more than 500 at Missouri nursing homes
(AP) - Federal data shows 502 residents and seven employees of federally licensed nursing homes in Missouri have died of COVID-19 as a July 19.
At least 2,163 other residents and 1,314 employees of homes licensed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have been infected by the virus, according to data released Sunday by the federal agency.
The data includes only nursing homes licensed by the federal agency and does not include assisted-living communities and other types of residential care facilities, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
About 200 of the 522 federally licensed nursing homes in Missouri have had at least one resident or employee infected by the virus since the pandemic began.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services does not report the number of residents or employees at state-licensed care homes that have been infected or killed by COVID-19.
On Tuesday, Missouri reported 1,193 more confirmed cases, bringing the total to 54,080. The state reported 1,266 deaths, 11 more than reported Monday.
The number of infections is believed to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and experts believe people can have the virus without feeling sick.