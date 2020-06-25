Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Cole County cases up to 65

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community.

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county.

Updates for Wednesday, June 24 will be posted below:

7 p.m.: New cases reported in Cole County

Sixty-five people have tested positive in the county for COVID-19, according to the Cole County Health Department. The county currently has eight active cases.

4 p.m.: Boone County reports 15 new cases

The Columbia/Boone County public health department is confirming 302 cases of COVID-19 in the county. Eighty-four of the cases are considered active.

2:00 p.m.: MO reports 291 new cases

Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 18,868 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. This represents a jump of nearly 300 cases from Tuesday's 18,577. The department has confirmed 975 deaths from the virus.

12:00 p.m.: Roots N Blues pushed back to 2021

Organizers of the festival announced Wednesday that this year's Roots N Blues Festival will be pushed back to September, 2021 amid concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

All 2020 tickets will transfer, and 95% of the artists booked for this year's festival have agreed to participate in the 2021 event.