Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Cole County records 24 new active COVID-19 cases

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.

Previous coverage:

Updates for Wednesday, September 2 will become available below:

6:45 p.m.: Cole County records 24 new active COVID-19 cases

The Cole County Health Department reported 24 new active COVID-19 cases today, marking the ninth straight day with double-digit case numbers.

There are 116 current active cases and 697 recoveries.

5:45 p.m.: Audrain County reports second COVID-19 related death

The Audrain County Health Department reported its second COVID-19 related death Wednesday afternoon. No further information will be shared, according to a press release.

28 cases are currently active and 246 cases have recovered in the county.

4:15 p.m.: Boone County reports highest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases

The Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reported 168 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day increase.

Due to this increase in cases, it may take PHHS up to five days after receiving results before they are able to contact those who have tested positive.

According to the department, 112 out of the 168 new cases are from the 18-22 age group.

Boone County has reported its highest single-day number of new COVID-19 cases with 168, on Sept. 2, 2020. This makes the 7-day average of daily new cases 103.6, from Aug. 27 through Sept 2.



For more data, please visit the Information Hub: https://t.co/zMXkqvVlbG pic.twitter.com/fmxFa3yutq — Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) September 2, 2020

2 p.m.: 1,458 new cases in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,458 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours on their COVID-19 Dashboard.

The state of Missouri has now seen 87,213 COVID-19 cases and 1,542 COVID-19 deaths.

1 p.m.: 92 new active student COVID-19 cases at MU

Currently, there are 483 active COVID-19 cases among students, a 59 person net change from Tuesday. 209 students have recovered from the virus.

Three new faculty have contracted the virus, for a total of seven positive cases since August 16, 2020. Three faculty members have recovered. There are 12 new cases in staff, resulting in 31 total cases. Five staff members have recovered.

Close contacts to those who have tested positive will be identified by contact tracers hired by both county officials and the University.

Interactive COVID-19 dashboard



As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily.

This map, developed by staff at the Columbia Missourian, reflects the latest numbers from the Department of Health and Senior Services. Case counts are normalized with population numbers to show the number of cases per 100,000 people in each county. Numbers update daily.





