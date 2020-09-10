Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Cole County reports 13 new cases

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.

Previous coverage:

Updates for Wednesday, September 9 will become available below:

5:45 p.m.: Cole County reports 13 new cases

The Cole County Health Department reported 13 new cases Wednesday, bringing the active case total to 136.

4:40 p.m.: Callaway County reports third COVID-19 related death

The Callaway County Health Department reported their third COVID-19 related death Wednesday.

The county currently has 118 active cases.

4:15 p.m.: Boone County records 63 new cases

Boone County recorded 63 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,032 active cases.

There are currently 13 hospitalizations.

2 p.m.: 1,362 new cases in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced 1,362 new COVID-19 cases in Missouri over the past 24 hours. The department also announced 12 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The state of Missouri has now seen a total of 96,457 COVID-19 cases and 1,673 deaths from COVID-19.

12:30 p.m.: 31 new MU student cases

MU reported 31 new student cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 635 active cases.

Since August 16, seven faculty members have tested positive for the virus, and three have recovered. Of the staff, 28 members have tested positive for COVID-19, and 17 have recovered.

Interactive COVID-19 dashboard



As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily.

This map, developed by staff at the Columbia Missourian, reflects the latest numbers from the Department of Health and Senior Services. Case counts are normalized with population numbers to show the number of cases per 100,000 people in each county. Numbers update daily.





