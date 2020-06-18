Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Eight new cases in Boone County

Updates for Wednesday, June 17 will be posted below:

5:30 p.m.: Eight new cases in Boone County

There are eight new cases of COVID-19 in Boone County as of Wednesday, according to the Boone County Health Department.

This brings the total number of confirmed positive cases in the county to 232, according to the health department. Of these cases, 43 are active.

3 p.m.: More than 900 deaths from COVID-19, DHSS reports

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 16,625 in Missouri, according to the state's Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 909 confirmed deaths from the virus in the state.

12:30 p.m.: Columbia bar employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Shot Bar employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Facebook post from the bar.

All other staff have tested negative, according to the post. All employees who worked last week will quarantine for 14 days.

The bar will be closed through Saturday for deep cleaning.

9:30 a.m.: Cooper County releases 2020 Fair Show and Event Schedule

The Cooper County Fair Board released the schedule of events for their 2020 Fair. According to a news release, the Fair Board canceled the larger events. However, the board wants to give local 4H and FFA participants the opportunity to show their projects.

