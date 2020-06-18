Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Eight new cases in Boone County

Wednesday, June 17, 2020
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community. 

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down county by county

Previous coverage:

Updates for Wednesday, June 17 will be posted below:

5:30 p.m.: Eight new cases in Boone County

There are eight new cases of COVID-19 in Boone County as of Wednesday, according to the Boone County Health Department. 

This brings the total number of confirmed positive cases in the county to 232, according to the health department. Of these cases, 43 are active. 

3 p.m.: More than 900 deaths from COVID-19, DHSS reports 

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 16,625 in Missouri, according to the state's Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 909 confirmed deaths from the virus in the state. 

12:30 p.m.: Columbia bar employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Shot Bar employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Facebook post from the bar. 

All other staff have tested negative, according to the post. All employees who worked last week will quarantine for 14 days. 

The bar will be closed through Saturday for deep cleaning. 

9:30 a.m.: Cooper County releases 2020 Fair Show and Event Schedule

The Cooper County Fair Board released the schedule of events for their 2020 Fair. According to a news release, the Fair Board canceled the larger events. However, the board wants to give local 4H and FFA participants the opportunity to show their projects. 

Some events include:

  • Livestock will be shown between Saturday, July 18 and Friday, July 24, and animals will not spend the night.
  • The Annual BBQ Fundraiser will be a drive through on Saturday, June 27.
  • A Fireworks sale fundraiser from Saturday, June 20 through Saturday, July 4.

