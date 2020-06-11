Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Four new cases in Boone County
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community.
You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county.
Previous coverage:
Updates for Wednesday, June 10 will be posted below:
4:45 p.m.: Four new cases in Boone County
The total number of confirmed cases in Boone County is 198, according to the Columbia/Boone County Public Health Department. Thirty-eight of these cases are active.
4 p.m.: 274 new cases in Missouri
The state's Department of Health and Senior Services has reported an additional 274 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state as of Wednesday afternoon. In all, Missouri has reported 15,187 confirmed cases and 848 deaths from the virus.
