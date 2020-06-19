Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Four new cases in Boone County

1 week 1 day 22 hours ago Wednesday, June 10 2020 Jun 10, 2020 Wednesday, June 10, 2020 4:07:00 PM CDT June 10, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community. 

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here

Previous coverage:

Updates for Wednesday, June 10 will be posted below:

4:45 p.m.: Four new cases in Boone County

The total number of confirmed cases in Boone County is 198, according to the Columbia/Boone County Public Health Department. Thirty-eight of these cases are active.

4 p.m.: 274 new cases in Missouri 

The state's Department of Health and Senior Services has reported an additional 274 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state as of Wednesday afternoon. In all, Missouri has reported 15,187 confirmed cases and 848 deaths from the virus. 

