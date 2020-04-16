Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Gov. Parson to address stay at home order Thursday

By: Greta Serrin, Maggie Madro & Juliana Tornabene, KOMU 8 Digital Producers

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and cancellations here.

11:30 p.m. | Sam's Club announces special hours for first responders and health care workers 

Sam's Club said starting this Sunday, April 19, the store will offer special hours from 8-10 a.m. for first responders and healthcare workers. 

8:00 p.m. | Gov. Parson will address Missouri "Stay At Home" Order Thursday

Gov. Parson said that he will address the Missouri "Stay At Home" Order after a number of conversations with local elected officials and other governors. 

He also tweeted that he is looking into plans to re-open Missouri. He said that once testing is "where it needs to be", then they can open the state back up. 

5:20 p.m. | Callaway County confirms no new cases on Wednesday, April 15

The Callaway County Health Department said in a press release that there has been no new positive COVID-19 cases.

There are currently 19 cases, with 15 recovered, three active and one death.

4:50 p.m. | Moniteau County confirms 15 COVID-19 cases

Moniteau County Health Center posted on Facebook and said as of 4 p.m. the county has 15 COVID-19 cases. Of those 15, eight are confirmed and 7 are probable.

There have been four recovered cases and 11 active. 

4 p.m. | Saline County confirms 13 new cases bringing the total up to 51 cases

Saline County Health Department posted on their Facebook today that they have 51 positive COVID-19 cases and three recovered.

2:40 p.m. | Pettis County reports three more cases of COVID-19 

Pettis County reported on Facebook of three additional cases bringing the total number of cases in the county to seven. 

Of the seven cases two have been discharged from isolation, four are recovering at home and one person is in the hospital. 

2:15 p.m. | Cole County COVID-19 numbers update

Cole County now has 40 COVID-19 cases. Of those 40, eight are active, 31 are recovered and there has been one death. 

2:00 p.m. | 86 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Boone County

Boone County now has 86 positive COVID-19 cases, according to the City of Columbia website.

Of those 86 positive cases, 11 are active, 74 are recovered and there has been one death due to COVID-19. 

1:45 p.m. | 14 more deaths related to COVID-19

There are 4,895 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Missouri, according to DHSS.

Fourteen more people have died related to the virus. Making it a total of 147 people who have died throughout the state.

11:00 a.m. | First confirmed positive case in Miller County

Miller County Health Center announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county, according to a news release. 

The individual is an adult male in their 30s. They are currently in home isolation.

"The Miller County Health Center shall identify and contact people who may have come into contact with the individual while infectious and monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms and discuss testing options," according to the release.

"We strongly encourage, if you suspect that you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, call your healthcare provider before seeking care or call the toll-free hotline at (877)-435-8411."

10:14 a.m. | Cole County creates COVID-19 helpline

United Way of Central Missouri created a helpline for Cole County residents to call in for help navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The assistance helpline was started to help people with grocery delivery, pharmaceutical delivery and other direct services, according to a news release.

Residents can reach the Cole County COVID Assistance Helpline at (573)-634-6999. It is open from 8:30-4:30 p.m. every Monday through Friday.

The helpline was modeled after other hotlines in Missouri.

