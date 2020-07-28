Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: High school football coach tests positive

By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff, Columbia Missourian

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. 

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county. 

Previous coverage: 

Updates for Wednesday, July 15 will become available below:

6:30 p.m.: Helias Catholic High School football coach tests positive

A football coach from Helias Catholic High School in Jefferson City has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email sent to parents. 

The coach has interacted with many student athletes and the coaching staff, according to the email. The Cole County Health Department is working to conduct a contact investigation. The coach last interacted with athletes and staff July 9. 

5:30 p.m.: Gerbes announces mask requirement

Kroger stores announced Wednesday that masks will be required to be worn by all customers beginning July 22. According to a press release customers in all locations will have to wear a mask when shopping. Kroger associates will also continue to wear masks.

Kroger also announced that customers who may not be able to wear a mask or other face shield or covering should use Kroger's e-commerce services like pickup or delivery. Kroger's grocery pickup service will remain free of charge.

4:30 p.m.: Boone County reports 26 new cases Wednesday

Boone County reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services also reported that 316 of the 800 cases in Boone County are active. This is a decrease from 317 active cases reported Tuesday because three cases that were initially reported in Boone County were residents of other counties and were removed from Boone County's data collection.

4:00 p.m.: Boone County reports 800th positive case

Boone County reported its 800th positive case Wednesday. The county's 800th positive case comes five days after the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reported their 700 positive case.

2:45 p.m.: 888 new cases reported across the state 

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 29,714 positive cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, Wednesday. This is an increase of 888 new cases reported from Monday's totals.

The department also reported that 10 more Missourians have died bringing the total to 1,193 deaths that have been attributed to the virus.

11:20 a.m.: COVID-19 impact seen on Columbia's cooling centers

(Missourian) - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department has cooling centers open to the general public as an impending heat wave is coming to Missouri.

Residents will notice differences in how the cooling centers operate due to the rise in COVID-19 numbers.

The cooling centers have a limited amount of space because of new guidelines, District II Commissioner Janet Thompson, said.

“We have a certain amount of space because we also have social-distancing requirements and mask requirements for people to be inside,” Thompson said. “So, there is a certain amount of space here in the government center that’s available for folks to come in and try to cool off.”

Erika Coffman, the recreation services manager at the Activity and Recreation Center, another cooling center in Columbia, said the center had to limit seating areas because of the virus.

“Space had to be limited; we have less benches in the facility,” Coffman said. “We don’t have a lot of tables and chairs up.”

On the Health Department website, amenities inside cooling centers still can be used, such as drinking fountains, waiting areas or restrooms.

Read the full story here.

10:15 a.m.: Jefferson City School District announces re-entry plan

Read the full story here.

Jefferson City Schools announced the re-entry plan for the school year on its website Wednesday morning. 

Students will have the option to return to in-seat education, or use Launch for virtual education.

Students in 6-12 grades will be required to wear a face covering in any situation where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Students in K-12 will be required to wear masks on the bus.

All staff members will be required to wear a mask or face covering.

10:00 a.m.: Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart has become the latest major retailer to require customers to wear face coverings at all of its namesake and Sam’s Club stores.

The nation's largest retailer said the policy will go into effect on Monday to give the company time to inform stores and customers.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said that currently about 65% of its more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is already some form of government mandate on face coverings.

The retailer also said it will create the role of health ambassador at its Walmart stores and will station them near the entrance to remind customers without masks of its new requirement.

