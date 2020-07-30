Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Jefferson City camp closed after COVID-19 exposure

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.

Previous coverage:

Updates for Wednesday, July 29 will become available below:

6 p.m.: Jefferson City YMCA camp closed after staff member diagnosed with COVID-19

"Regrettably, we learned today, July 29th, that a staff in our Summer Camp has been diagnosed with COVID-19 (coronavirus)," childcare services director Jessica Kever said in an email to families. "They are currently under quarantine and receiving treatment for their condition."

The person was at the Knowles YMCA facility on July 24 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the email.

The YMCA will issue program credits for the two missed days the week of July 27-31, and will refund deposits for camp the week of August 3-14.

"While regrettable, we feel this is the most responsible course of action based on the need to consider the health and well-being of our children, families and the community-at-large," the email said.

4 p.m. 28 additional cases reported in Boone County

The Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reported 28 additional cases Wednesday afternoon. There are currently 184 active cases in the county.

3:30 p.m.: Notice of possible exposure at Belle Fair in Maries County

According to the Maries County Emergency Management Facebook page, individuals who attended the Belle Fair should be alert of possible development of symptoms.

A symptomatic individual, who was not wearing a mask, attended the fair to view the Belle Dance Team.

2 p.m.: Missouri announces 11th daily record

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced 1,927 additional cases in the state Wednesday afternoon. This is the 11th straight record breaking day for number of cases. There are currently 46,750 confirmed positive patients in Missouri.

The DHSS also reported seven additional deaths from the past 24 hours. There have been 1,220 lives lost to COVID-19 in the state.

11:30 a.m.: Branson to require face coverings

(AP) — The popular Missouri tourist town of Branson will require face coverings in most public places in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, despite the objections of many, including comedian Yakov Smirnoff.

Smirnoff, who operates a successful theater in Branson, told the Board of Aldermen Tuesday that the mask ordinance would make his adopted home more like his native land, Russia, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

Nevertheless, the board voted 4-1 to approve the ordinance, which requires face coverings for people ages 13 and older, with some exceptions.

Missouri reopened its economy in mid-June and has seen a big surge in confirmed coronavirus cases this month.

9:00 a.m.: Columbia to share details of COVID-19 relief loan process

(Missourian) - Small-business owners who want a share of the $575,000 in federal money the city will make available for coronavirus relief can attend a meeting Aug. 6 to learn how to apply.

8:30 a.m.: Hy-Vee offering drive-by flu shots beginning Aug. 17

(Missourian) - Hy-Vee, Inc. said Tuesday that the flu vaccine will be available inside its pharmacy locations without an appointment or prescription and will be offered as a drive-up option between Aug. 17-Oct. 31.