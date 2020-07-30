Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Jefferson City camp closed after COVID-19 exposure

By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff, Columbia Missourian

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. 

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county. 

Previous coverage: 

Updates for Wednesday, July 29 will become available below: 

6 p.m.: Jefferson City YMCA camp closed after staff member diagnosed with COVID-19
"Regrettably, we learned today, July 29th, that a staff in our Summer Camp has been diagnosed with COVID-19 (coronavirus)," childcare services director Jessica Kever said in an email to families. "They are currently under quarantine and receiving treatment for their condition."
The person was at the Knowles YMCA facility on July 24 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the email. 
 
The YMCA will issue program credits for the two missed days the week of July 27-31, and will refund deposits for camp the week of August 3-14. 
 
"While regrettable, we feel this is the most responsible course of action based on the need to consider the health and well-being of our children, families and the community-at-large," the email said. 

4 p.m. 28 additional cases reported in Boone County

The Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reported 28 additional cases Wednesday afternoon. There are currently 184 active cases in the county. 

There were 28 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boone County today, July 29. There have been a total of 1,118 cases. 184 of...

Posted by Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

3:30 p.m.: Notice of possible exposure at Belle Fair in Maries County

According to the Maries County Emergency Management Facebook page, individuals who attended the Belle Fair should be alert of possible development of symptoms.
 
A symptomatic individual, who was not wearing a mask, attended the fair to view the Belle Dance Team. 

****PUBLIC HEALTH NOTICE FROM MARIES COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT*** Public Health Notice - July 29, 2020 Any individuals...

Posted by Maries County Emergency Management on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

2 p.m.: Missouri announces 11th daily record

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced 1,927 additional cases in the state Wednesday afternoon. This is the 11th straight record breaking day for number of cases. There are currently 46,750 confirmed positive patients in Missouri.

The DHSS also reported seven additional deaths from the past 24 hours. There have been 1,220 lives lost to COVID-19 in the state.

?? COVID-19 update for July 29: - 46,750 confirmed positive patients. - 1,220 Missourians lost to COVID-19. - 1,927...

Posted by Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

11:30 a.m.: Branson to require face coverings

 (AP) — The popular Missouri tourist town of Branson will require face coverings in most public places in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, despite the objections of many, including comedian Yakov Smirnoff.

Smirnoff, who operates a successful theater in Branson, told the Board of Aldermen Tuesday that the mask ordinance would make his adopted home more like his native land, Russia, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

Nevertheless, the board voted 4-1 to approve the ordinance, which requires face coverings for people ages 13 and older, with some exceptions.

Missouri reopened its economy in mid-June and has seen a big surge in confirmed coronavirus cases this month.

9:00 a.m.: Columbia to share details of COVID-19 relief loan process

(Missourian) - Small-business owners who want a share of the $575,000 in federal money the city will make available for coronavirus relief can attend a meeting Aug. 6 to learn how to apply.

The city anticipates opening the application process in mid-August. The informational meeting is scheduled for 7:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 6 and will be hosted on Zoom. Participants can join the virtual meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86436300145.

Local minority- and women-owned businesses will receive priority consideration for the microenterprise and small-business recovery loan programs, and representatives of the city's Housing Programs division have been working to reach out to them with information.

Housing Programs Manager Randy Cole, at a recent meeting of the Columbia City Council, outlined the criteria that will be used to score applications. Here's the breakdown:

  • One point for businesses with 100% ownership residing within Columbia.
  • One point for businesses with at least 51% minority ownership.
  • One point for businesses with at least 51% female ownership.
  • One point for businesses that were unable to access the Paycheck Protection Program or the Small Business Administration program.
  • One point for businesses investing at least 20% of assistance in adhering to social-distancing requirements and business resiliency.

The city also has published a flier with more information about the microenterprise and small-business recovery loan programs.

8:30 a.m.: Hy-Vee offering drive-by flu shots beginning Aug. 17

(Missourian) - Hy-Vee, Inc. said Tuesday that the flu vaccine will be available inside its pharmacy locations without an appointment or prescription and will be offered as a drive-up option between Aug. 17-Oct. 31.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people six months and older get a flu vaccine each year.

In a news release, the company said it continues to follow CDC guidelines for COVID-19 safety, including enhanced cleaning regimens, social-distancing protocols and Plexiglas shields at registers and customer service counters.

Hy-Vee said it has implemented steps to ensure the safe administration of immunizations for patients and pharmacy team members:

  • All Hy-Vee pharmacy team members are required to wear face masks at all times.
  • Any patient with COVID-19-like symptoms or who has had prolonged exposure to a positive case is asked to wait the appropriate amount of time before receiving a vaccine.
  • Patients must wear a face covering.

The release said drive-up flu vaccines will be offered during these times each week between Aug. 17-Oct. 31 in the parking lot of Hy-Vee pharmacy locations :

  • Monday: 7-11 a.m.
  • Thursday: 3-7 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Second homicide suspect arrested, police say
Second homicide suspect arrested, police say
COLUMBIA — Columbia police have arrested Marlin Cortez Johnson, 24, for his involvement in the homicide that took place near... More >>
55 minutes ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 Thursday, July 30, 2020 3:49:00 PM CDT July 30, 2020 in News

Parents, staff to protest CPS reopening guidelines
Parents, staff to protest CPS reopening guidelines
COLUMBIA — Parents and teachers in the Columbia Public School district are initiating a protest over the district’s reopening guidelines.... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 Thursday, July 30, 2020 3:21:00 PM CDT July 30, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri adds over 2,000 cases
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri adds over 2,000 cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 Thursday, July 30, 2020 2:10:00 PM CDT July 30, 2020 in News

Three additional businesses cited for violating health order
Three additional businesses cited for violating health order
COLUMBIA - Three more businesses have been issued notices of violation for going against recent health orders. This brings... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 Thursday, July 30, 2020 2:01:00 PM CDT July 30, 2020 in News

Botox could ease depression in addition to wrinkles, study finds
Botox could ease depression in addition to wrinkles, study finds
(CNN) -- Botox injections may do more than erase the signs of age, or prevent you from feeling painful migraines... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 Thursday, July 30, 2020 1:42:19 PM CDT July 30, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

CPS holding in person graduations through the weekend
CPS holding in person graduations through the weekend
COLUMBIA — Graduates of Columbia Public Schools finally had the chance to walk across the stage Thursday. Rock Bridge... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 Thursday, July 30, 2020 12:44:00 PM CDT July 30, 2020 in News

State officials, economists debate fiscal impact of Medicaid expansion
State officials, economists debate fiscal impact of Medicaid expansion
COLUMBIA — There's no question that Medicaid expansion would provide more health care to adults, but there is heated debate... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 Thursday, July 30, 2020 12:42:20 PM CDT July 30, 2020 in News

Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain dead from coronavirus
Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain dead from coronavirus
Herman Cain, a successful businessman who ran for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination and later became a backer of President... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 Thursday, July 30, 2020 9:52:00 AM CDT July 30, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Columbia Fire determines origin, cost of Wednesday morning fires
UPDATE: Columbia Fire determines origin, cost of Wednesday morning fires
COLUMBIA - The Columbia fire department reported an estimated $81,000 in damages from the two structural fires that occurred early... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 Thursday, July 30, 2020 8:09:00 AM CDT July 30, 2020 in News

America's economy just had its worst quarter on record
America's economy just had its worst quarter on record
(CNN) -- The US economy contracted by 32.9 % between April and June, its worst drop on record, the Bureau... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 Thursday, July 30, 2020 7:41:44 AM CDT July 30, 2020 in Continuous News

COVID-19 case increase causes concern for in-person fall classes
COVID-19 case increase causes concern for in-person fall classes
COLUMBIA —As COVID-19 cases in mid-Missouri increase, families continue to voice concern over plans for the upcoming school year. ... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, July 29 2020 Jul 29, 2020 Wednesday, July 29, 2020 6:34:00 PM CDT July 29, 2020 in News

Seven vehicle collision sends two to hospital
Seven vehicle collision sends two to hospital
MONROE COUNTY —Seven vehicles were involved in a collision on Tuesday afternoon. According to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, July 29 2020 Jul 29, 2020 Wednesday, July 29, 2020 5:55:00 PM CDT July 29, 2020 in News

Searchers find body of teen swept away by Kansas City creek
Searchers find body of teen swept away by Kansas City creek
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Searchers have found the body of a teenager who was swept away in the current of... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, July 29 2020 Jul 29, 2020 Wednesday, July 29, 2020 5:37:00 PM CDT July 29, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, July 29 2020 Jul 29, 2020 Wednesday, July 29, 2020 5:30:00 PM CDT July 29, 2020 in News

Cole County woman dies after being struck by Amtrak
Cole County woman dies after being struck by Amtrak
CENTERTOWN — A Cole County woman is dead after being hit by an Amtrak train. According to a Missouri... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, July 29 2020 Jul 29, 2020 Wednesday, July 29, 2020 5:02:00 PM CDT July 29, 2020 in News

Chiefs RB Damien Williams opts out
Chiefs RB Damien Williams opts out
KANSAS CITY (AP.)- Running back Damien Williams, whose strong postseason helped Kansas City to its first Super Bowl championship in... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, July 29 2020 Jul 29, 2020 Wednesday, July 29, 2020 4:51:46 PM CDT July 29, 2020 in News

Rock Bridge High School holding Graduation Ceremony
Rock Bridge High School holding Graduation Ceremony
COLUMBIA – Rock Bridge High School is holding a graduation ceremony on Thursday and Friday for its Class of 2020.... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, July 29 2020 Jul 29, 2020 Wednesday, July 29, 2020 4:51:00 PM CDT July 29, 2020 in News

Supporters say Medicaid expansion helps those stuck in health care limbo
Supporters say Medicaid expansion helps those stuck in health care limbo
COLUMBIA —For some Missourians, a hacking cough or chronic knee pain is only the beginning of their problems. Rather,... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, July 29 2020 Jul 29, 2020 Wednesday, July 29, 2020 3:15:00 PM CDT July 29, 2020 in News
