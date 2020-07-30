Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Jefferson City camp closed after COVID-19 exposure
4 p.m. 28 additional cases reported in Boone County
The Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reported 28 additional cases Wednesday afternoon. There are currently 184 active cases in the county.
3:30 p.m.: Notice of possible exposure at Belle Fair in Maries County
2 p.m.: Missouri announces 11th daily record
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced 1,927 additional cases in the state Wednesday afternoon. This is the 11th straight record breaking day for number of cases. There are currently 46,750 confirmed positive patients in Missouri.
11:30 a.m.: Branson to require face coverings
(AP) — The popular Missouri tourist town of Branson will require face coverings in most public places in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, despite the objections of many, including comedian Yakov Smirnoff.
Smirnoff, who operates a successful theater in Branson, told the Board of Aldermen Tuesday that the mask ordinance would make his adopted home more like his native land, Russia, the Springfield News-Leader reported.
Nevertheless, the board voted 4-1 to approve the ordinance, which requires face coverings for people ages 13 and older, with some exceptions.
Missouri reopened its economy in mid-June and has seen a big surge in confirmed coronavirus cases this month.
9:00 a.m.: Columbia to share details of COVID-19 relief loan process
(Missourian) - Small-business owners who want a share of the $575,000 in federal money the city will make available for coronavirus relief can attend a meeting Aug. 6 to learn how to apply.
The city anticipates opening the application process in mid-August. The informational meeting is scheduled for 7:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 6 and will be hosted on Zoom. Participants can join the virtual meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86436300145.
Local minority- and women-owned businesses will receive priority consideration for the microenterprise and small-business recovery loan programs, and representatives of the city's Housing Programs division have been working to reach out to them with information.
Housing Programs Manager Randy Cole, at a recent meeting of the Columbia City Council, outlined the criteria that will be used to score applications. Here's the breakdown:
- One point for businesses with 100% ownership residing within Columbia.
- One point for businesses with at least 51% minority ownership.
- One point for businesses with at least 51% female ownership.
- One point for businesses that were unable to access the Paycheck Protection Program or the Small Business Administration program.
- One point for businesses investing at least 20% of assistance in adhering to social-distancing requirements and business resiliency.
The city also has published a flier with more information about the microenterprise and small-business recovery loan programs.
8:30 a.m.: Hy-Vee offering drive-by flu shots beginning Aug. 17
(Missourian) - Hy-Vee, Inc. said Tuesday that the flu vaccine will be available inside its pharmacy locations without an appointment or prescription and will be offered as a drive-up option between Aug. 17-Oct. 31.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people six months and older get a flu vaccine each year.
In a news release, the company said it continues to follow CDC guidelines for COVID-19 safety, including enhanced cleaning regimens, social-distancing protocols and Plexiglas shields at registers and customer service counters.
Hy-Vee said it has implemented steps to ensure the safe administration of immunizations for patients and pharmacy team members:
- All Hy-Vee pharmacy team members are required to wear face masks at all times.
- Any patient with COVID-19-like symptoms or who has had prolonged exposure to a positive case is asked to wait the appropriate amount of time before receiving a vaccine.
- Patients must wear a face covering.
The release said drive-up flu vaccines will be offered during these times each week between Aug. 17-Oct. 31 in the parking lot of Hy-Vee pharmacy locations :
- Monday: 7-11 a.m.
- Thursday: 3-7 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.