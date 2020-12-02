As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Updates for Wednesday, Dec. 2 will become available below:
6:45 p.m.: Miller County adds 40 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
The Miller County Health Center updated its COVID-19 dashboard Wednesday afternoon. 40 new cases were reported since Friday, Nov. 27, bringing the total number of active cases to 115.
The county has had a total of 1738 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The health center did not report any new deaths Wednesday, with total deaths remaining at 41.
6:30 p.m.: Cole County adds 71 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
As of Wednesday, there have been 5,545 cases in Cole County, an increase of 71 cases since Tuesday. There have been 225 cases in long-term care facilities.
One new positive case was reported Wednesday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of December thus far.
There have been 20 deaths in Cole County and 32 deaths within long-term care facilities due to COVID-19. On Tuesday, the dashboard showed 33 deaths within long-term facilities- no information was provided why the deaths decreased.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 84.14.
6:00 p.m.: Mexico School District to return to in-person learning next week
The Mexico School District announced that students will return to in-person learning on Monday, Dec. 7 through Friday, Dec. 18, the last day before the district's winter break.
The district's Caring Comeback Plan will be updated to include a district-wide mask mandate.
Students and staff will be required to wear masks on campus. However, students with special needs or sensory issues who are unable to wear masks will be accommodated by the district.
The Audrain County Health Department will not require exposed individuals to quarantine from school is masks are properly worn.
Elementary students should plan to return any device, chargers and packets to their building on Monday. Middle and high school students are asked to bring individually-assigned devices for use in the classroom Monday.
4:50 p.m.: CPS 14-day rate continues to decline
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 97.5.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 154 students in the district currently in quarantine and 18 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
Elementary schools: 38 quarantined, 7 positive cases, 16 out of 21 schools affected
Middle schools: 57 quarantined, 6 positive cases, 7 out of 7 schools affected
High schools: 39 quarantined, 5 positive cases, 3 out of 4 schools affected
Other: 9 quarantined
The district has seen 1,622 quarantined student cases and 215 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 50 staff members currently in quarantine and 12 active staff cases. 20 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
4:15 p.m.: Boone County reports 151 new cases, new death
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health Department reported 151 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 732. The county also reported one new death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 29.
According to the health department, 267 Boone County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, 24 of which are currently in the hospital.
There are currently 157 total COVID-19 hospitalizations in Boone County, 46 of which are in ICU's. The number of people currently on ventilators in Boone County is 20.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling average is 111.86.
Credit: Covid-19 in Mid-Missouri by Mizzou Journalism
3:25 p.m.: Audrain County reports two deaths; fourth death this week
The Audrain County Health Department reported two additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, marking 16 deaths within the county since the start of the pandemic.
It is the fourth death reported this week in the county; one was reported on Monday and another was reported on Tuesday.
The county currently has 137 active cases and 858 recoveries.
3:15 p.m.: Boone County reports third death in three days, 29 total
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services announced an additional COVID-19 related death Wednesday afternoon, marking the 29th death in the county.
According to the department, the individual was between the ages of 75 and 79. It is the fourth death in that age group.
It is the third death in three days within Boone County.
We are sad to announce the death of a Boone County resident from COVID-19. Our community has lost an individual between the ages of 75-79. We extend our condolences to everyone impacted by these losses. A total of 29 Boone County residents have died from COVID-19.— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) December 2, 2020
12:50 p.m.: 48 active cases at MU
MU added 10 student cases over the last 24 hours, marking a total of 48 active student cases. There are 2,475 student case recoveries.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 89.
As of Wednesday, there were also eight faculty members, 31 MU staff and one UM System staff who actively have the virus.
10:00 a.m.: Gov. Parson to announce new assistance for hospital capacity
A press release from Governor Mike Parson's office said state officials will hold a news conference regarding new assistance to expand the state's overall hospital capacity.
Gov. Parson will be joined by Missouri Hospital Association President and CEO Herb Kuhn.
The press conference will be held on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the state capitol. KOMU 8 will stream the conference live on our website.
9:30 a.m.: Saline County reports two new deaths
The Saline County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday.
A Facebook post from the department said 32 residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Officials say an 83-year-old woman and a man at the same age died from the virus.
12.01.2020 Total Positive Cases: 1784 (16 new) Recovered: 1631 (16 recovered) Active Cases: 121 Passed Away: 32 (2 new deaths - 83 year old female and 83 year old male) Hospitalized: 9Posted by Saline County Health Department on Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Health officials also reported 16 new positive cases bringing the total to 1,784 since the pandemic started. The county also reports that there are 121 active cases.
7:30 a.m.: Missouri reports 2,679 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 2,679 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 305,370.
The state also reported 37 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 4,043 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a two-day delay. There are 2,651 total hospitalizations in the state with 48% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 19,791 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 2,827.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.6 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 20.3% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.