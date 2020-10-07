Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Linn High School conducts hybrid learning until Oct. 16

10 hours 8 seconds ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 7:20:00 AM CDT October 07, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. 

Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases is available here.

Previous coverage:

Updates for Wednesday, Oct. 7 will become available below.

1 p.m.: Linn High School conducts hybrid learning until Oct. 16

Starting Wednesday, Oct.7, Linn High School will conduct hybrid learning due to positive COVID-19 cases, according to a letter from Superintendent Dena Smith.

Grades nine and 10 will be in-person Wednesdays and Fridays through Oct. 16. Grades 11 and 12 will be in-person Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 16. 

Students will be expected to attend virtually on days they are not in-person. 

All activities, athletics and events are canceled through Oct. 9. 

Please read the attached letter from Superintendent Dena Smith.

Posted by Osage County R2 Schools - Linn Wildcats on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

The high schools hopes to be back in-person five days a week by Oct. 20. 

12:45 p.m.: 66 Active Student Cases at MU

Currently, there are 66 active COVID-19 cases among students. 1,614 students have recovered from the virus. 

Since Aug. 16, 13 faculty members have tested positive for the virus, and 11 have recovered. Of the staff, 61 have tested positive for COVID-19 and 41 have recovered. There are currently seven active UM System Staff cases of the Coronavirus, and two have recovered. 

Close contacts to those who have tested positive will be identified by contact tracers hired by both county officials and the university. They will receive directions for next steps after being contacted. 

7:15 a.m.: Missouri adds 1,068 cases in past 24 hours

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a 1,068 increase in cases in the past 24 hours.

This brings the total to 135,651 positive cases to date.

The department also reported 36 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours. This brings the total deaths to 2,236.

Interactive COVID-19 dashboard

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. 

This map, developed by staff at the Columbia Missourian, reflects the latest numbers from the Department of Health and Senior Services. Case counts are normalized with population numbers to show the number of cases per 100,000 people in each county. Numbers update daily.

More News

Grid
List

MoDOT asks for community input on Interstate 70 bridges
MoDOT asks for community input on Interstate 70 bridges
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation is asking for public comment regarding the repairs to the two bridges... More >>
33 minutes ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 4:47:00 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson talks CARES Act, law enforcement at weekly briefing
Gov. Parson talks CARES Act, law enforcement at weekly briefing
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson spoke on topics such as COVID-19, CARES Act funding and violent crime during a... More >>
36 minutes ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 4:44:00 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

Local Hy-Vee pharmacies now providing free COVID-19 testing
Local Hy-Vee pharmacies now providing free COVID-19 testing
MISSOURI- Hy-Vee will now offer free COVID-19 testing at pharmacy drive-thru locations. According to a press release sent out... More >>
45 minutes ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 4:34:35 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

CPD to continue search for Mengji Ji as Lamine River levee is removed
CPD to continue search for Mengji Ji as Lamine River levee is removed
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department announced Wednesday their Criminal Investigation's Division (CID) will continue the search for missing Columbia woman... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 4:01:41 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

Deputy who fatally shot Missouri woman reinstated to force
Deputy who fatally shot Missouri woman reinstated to force
SEDALIA (AP) — A sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a Missouri woman in June is back at work. ... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 3:35:58 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Parson hosts first in-person briefing since positive COVID-19 test
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Parson hosts first in-person briefing since positive COVID-19 test
JEFFERSON CITY- Governor Mike Parson will host his first in-person briefing Wednesday since testing positive for COVID-19. He is... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 2:18:00 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

A Brighter Tomorrow: Rock Bridge students start weekly meditation group to cope with the pandemic
A Brighter Tomorrow: Rock Bridge students start weekly meditation group to cope with the pandemic
COLUMBIA - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought on numerous mental health challenges like depression from isolation and anxiety of the... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 2:09:00 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in Top Stories

Ex-cop charged in Floyd's death freed on $1 million bond
Ex-cop charged in Floyd's death freed on $1 million bond
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former Minneapolis officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd has posted bond and... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 1:28:45 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

Battle schedules game against Smith-Cotton, set for Saturday
Battle schedules game against Smith-Cotton, set for Saturday
COLUMBIA- Battle football will host Smith-Cotton Saturday at noon, according to Battle Athletic Director Alex Huck. Battle AD... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 12:31:00 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in Sports

Columbia businesses prepare for unexpected Mizzou game in Columbia
Columbia businesses prepare for unexpected Mizzou game in Columbia
COLUMBIA- The decision to move this weekend's football game between Missouri and Louisiana State University to Columbia will provide an... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 12:24:00 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

Home damaged after shots fired on Rice Road overnight
Home damaged after shots fired on Rice Road overnight
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to reports of shots fired near the 4400 block of Rice Road Wednesday... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 11:59:00 AM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

Portion of I-70 outer road closed Thursday for paving
Portion of I-70 outer road closed Thursday for paving
COLUMBIA — A portion of outer roads along Interstate 70 will be closed Thursday night for paving, according to the... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 9:59:00 AM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

Being authentic on Facebook is better for your mental health, researchers say
Being authentic on Facebook is better for your mental health, researchers say
(CNN) -- Exotic vacation pics. Shots of healthy meals. Flattering selfies. Whether you're on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat or TikTok,... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 9:54:10 AM CDT October 07, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

2020 Census deadline extended to October 31
2020 Census deadline extended to October 31
COLUMBIA — The deadline for the 2020 U.S. Census is extended to Oct. 31. According to a Sept. 28... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 9:06:00 AM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
MISSOURI- As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. The... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 9:00:00 AM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to scientists who discovered CRISPR gene editing tool for 'rewriting the code of life'
Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to scientists who discovered CRISPR gene editing tool for 'rewriting the code of life'
(CNN) — The Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna for the development... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 8:17:00 AM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election
Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday called an abrupt end to negotiations with Democrats over additional COVID-19 relief,... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 7:42:21 AM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Linn High School conducts hybrid learning until Oct. 16
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Linn High School conducts hybrid learning until Oct. 16
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Layered bar/line... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 7:20:00 AM CDT October 07, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 84°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
6pm 81°
7pm 75°
8pm 71°
9pm 68°