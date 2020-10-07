Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Linn High School conducts hybrid learning until Oct. 16

1 p.m.: Linn High School conducts hybrid learning until Oct. 16

Starting Wednesday, Oct.7, Linn High School will conduct hybrid learning due to positive COVID-19 cases, according to a letter from Superintendent Dena Smith.

Grades nine and 10 will be in-person Wednesdays and Fridays through Oct. 16. Grades 11 and 12 will be in-person Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 16.

Students will be expected to attend virtually on days they are not in-person.

All activities, athletics and events are canceled through Oct. 9.

The high schools hopes to be back in-person five days a week by Oct. 20.

12:45 p.m.: 66 Active Student Cases at MU

Currently, there are 66 active COVID-19 cases among students. 1,614 students have recovered from the virus.

Since Aug. 16, 13 faculty members have tested positive for the virus, and 11 have recovered. Of the staff, 61 have tested positive for COVID-19 and 41 have recovered. There are currently seven active UM System Staff cases of the Coronavirus, and two have recovered.

Close contacts to those who have tested positive will be identified by contact tracers hired by both county officials and the university. They will receive directions for next steps after being contacted.

7:15 a.m.: Missouri adds 1,068 cases in past 24 hours

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a 1,068 increase in cases in the past 24 hours.

This brings the total to 135,651 positive cases to date.

The department also reported 36 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours. This brings the total deaths to 2,236.

