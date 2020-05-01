Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri casinos remain closed past May 4
7:30 p.m. | Cole County reports one new case
Cole County announced one new case on Wednesday, bringing the total to 51 cases. Forty-four of those are considered recovered and six cases are still active.
7:15 p.m. | No new cases in Moniteau County, 29 active
There are 29 active cases and 10 probable cases in Moniteau County, according to the Moniteau County Health Center. Twenty-two cases are considered recovered.
6:00 p.m. | Moniteau County is currently in the process of trying to extend the current Missouri stay at home order
In a press release Moniteau County Health Center said they are working on extending the stay at home order for Moniteau County. This is because the county has had a large number of COVID-19 cases between April 14th through April 21st.
On April 29th a meeting by the Moniteau County Health Center Board of Trustees was held to adopt the order drafted by Kincaid. The now adopted order will be presented to the Moniteau County Commission on April 30th at 9AM.
4:00 p.m. | Boone County Updated COVID-19 numbers
As of Wednesday, April 29, there are 93 cases of COVID-19 in Boone County. Of those 93, only three are active and 89 have recovered. There has been one death due to COVID-19 in Boone County.
4:00 p.m. | Two new cases of COVID-19 in Pettis County
Pettis County Health Center posted on Facebook that there are now 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Six are recovered and one individual is hospitalized.
1:15 p.m. | Missouri Casinos will remain closed past May 4
The Missouri Gaming Commission posted on Twitter that casinos will remain closed through May 15, despite the reopening of the economy on May 4.
Missouri Gaming Commission extends casino closure through May 15th 2020.— MOGamingCommission (@MissouriGaming) April 29, 2020
8 a.m. | Osage County reports five positive cases of COVID-19
The Osage County Health Department posted on Facebook that they have five positive cases of COVID-19, three are recovered and two are active.
April 28th | Callaway County has another recovery from COVID-19
Callaway County EMA posted on Facebook that there are currently 20 cases of COVID-19. There are 16 recovered cases, three active and one death.
