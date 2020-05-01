Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri casinos remain closed past May 4

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

7:30 p.m. | Cole County reports one new case

Cole County announced one new case on Wednesday, bringing the total to 51 cases. Forty-four of those are considered recovered and six cases are still active.

7:15 p.m. | No new cases in Moniteau County, 29 active

There are 29 active cases and 10 probable cases in Moniteau County, according to the Moniteau County Health Center. Twenty-two cases are considered recovered.

6:00 p.m. | Moniteau County is currently in the process of trying to extend the current Missouri stay at home order

In a press release Moniteau County Health Center said they are working on extending the stay at home order for Moniteau County. This is because the county has had a large number of COVID-19 cases between April 14th through April 21st.

On April 29th a meeting by the Moniteau County Health Center Board of Trustees was held to adopt the order drafted by Kincaid. The now adopted order will be presented to the Moniteau County Commission on April 30th at 9AM.