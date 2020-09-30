Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri records 564 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

5 hours 54 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 6:16:42 AM CDT September 30, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. 

Previous coverage:

Updates for Wednesday, Sept. 30 will become available below:

5:45 a.m.: Missouri records 564 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

The new Missouri COVID-19 dashboard released Monday is now on a three-day delay. Wednesday morning's update includes data reported through Tuesday, Sept. 29, according to a disclaimer on the site.  

For Sunday, Sept. 27, there were 564 new cases and seven new deaths statewide. Data for Saturday, Sept. 26 was also updated to reflect 812 cases and four deaths.  

The dashboard now reports the last seven days of COVID-19 cases and related deaths. 

In the last seven days, there have been 9,647 positive cases and 45 deaths in Missouri. 

The state surpassed 126,000 positive cases over the weekend. 

Interactive COVID-19 dashboard

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. 

This map, developed by staff at the Columbia Missourian, reflects the latest numbers from the Department of Health and Senior Services. Case counts are normalized with population numbers to show the number of cases per 100,000 people in each county. Numbers update daily.

More News

Grid
List

The first known person to be cured of HIV has died of cancer
The first known person to be cured of HIV has died of cancer
(CNN) -- After a five-month battle with leukemia, the first known person to be cured of HIV has died of... More >>
21 minutes ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 11:49:00 AM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

How to talk about mental health with your boss
How to talk about mental health with your boss
(CNN) -- The global pandemic has stress levels running high these days. "One of the first things on everyone's... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 9:44:00 AM CDT September 30, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Economy plunges 31.4% in spring but big rebound expected
Economy plunges 31.4% in spring but big rebound expected
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy plunged at a record rate in the spring but is poised to swing to... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 8:27:48 AM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Serena Williams pulls out of French Open with hurt Achilles
Serena Williams pulls out of French Open with hurt Achilles
PARIS (AP) — Saying she is “struggling to walk,” Serena Williams ended her latest bid for a 24th Grand Slam... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 8:00:39 AM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

WHO announces COVID-19 rapid tests for low- and middle-income countries
WHO announces COVID-19 rapid tests for low- and middle-income countries
(CNN) — The World Health Organization has announced an agreement to make rapid Covid-19 tests available to lower and middle-income... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 7:39:00 AM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri records 564 new COVID-19 cases Sunday
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri records 564 new COVID-19 cases Sunday
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 6:16:42 AM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, Sept. 30
Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, Sept. 30
Columbia College launches a virtual tutoring program Columbia College is launching a virtual tutoring program on Thursday, October 1.... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 5:26:22 AM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Chaotic first debate: Taunts overpower Trump, Biden visions
Chaotic first debate: Taunts overpower Trump, Biden visions
CLEVELAND (AP) — The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden deteriorated into bitter taunts and... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 4:36:09 AM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Election webinar informs Boone County voters ahead of November election
Election webinar informs Boone County voters ahead of November election
COLUMBIA - The Columbia League of Women Voters and the Daniel Boone Regional Library will co-host an Election Forum webinar... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 3:52:00 AM CDT September 30, 2020 in Top Stories

Columbia College launches a virtual tutoring program
Columbia College launches a virtual tutoring program
COLUMBIA, MO - Columbia College is launching a virtual tutoring program on Thursday, October 1. The program will serve students... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, September 29 2020 Sep 29, 2020 Tuesday, September 29, 2020 10:35:00 PM CDT September 29, 2020 in News

Battle football prepping to play at Moberly on Friday
Battle football prepping to play at Moberly on Friday
COLUMBIA - Battle football is preparing to face Moberly on Friday after their game against Smith-Cotton was canceled due to... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, September 29 2020 Sep 29, 2020 Tuesday, September 29, 2020 7:40:00 PM CDT September 29, 2020 in News

Police release video of adult store robbery, seeking public assistance
Police release video of adult store robbery, seeking public assistance
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has released a video of an armed robbery which took place at Passions Adult... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, September 29 2020 Sep 29, 2020 Tuesday, September 29, 2020 7:27:00 PM CDT September 29, 2020 in News

Show-Me Bowl games to be played at new locations
Show-Me Bowl games to be played at new locations
COLUMBIA - The Show-Me Bowl games are moving to different locations this fall. In a press release sent on... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, September 29 2020 Sep 29, 2020 Tuesday, September 29, 2020 6:50:00 PM CDT September 29, 2020 in Sports

Camden County Sheriff's Office cracks down on counterfeit bills
Camden County Sheriff's Office cracks down on counterfeit bills
CAMDEN COUNTY- The Camden County's Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for counterfeit bills and wants area residents and business... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, September 29 2020 Sep 29, 2020 Tuesday, September 29, 2020 6:17:00 PM CDT September 29, 2020 in News

Mizzou Football prepares for first road trip of COVID-19 pandemic
Mizzou Football prepares for first road trip of COVID-19 pandemic
COLUMBIA- The Missouri Football team heads to Knoxville, Tennessee on Friday for its first road game of the season. ... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, September 29 2020 Sep 29, 2020 Tuesday, September 29, 2020 5:58:00 PM CDT September 29, 2020 in Sports

New law allows cameras in nursing homes, but too late for one family
New law allows cameras in nursing homes, but too late for one family
COLUMBIA - A new law allows nursing home residents to install cameras in their rooms. House Bill 1387 lets... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, September 29 2020 Sep 29, 2020 Tuesday, September 29, 2020 5:42:00 PM CDT September 29, 2020 in News

Disney is laying off 28,000 employees as pandemic hammers its theme parks
Disney is laying off 28,000 employees as pandemic hammers its theme parks
(CNN) -- Disney is laying off 28,000 people in the United States as the coronavirus pandemic hammers its parks and... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, September 29 2020 Sep 29, 2020 Tuesday, September 29, 2020 5:26:00 PM CDT September 29, 2020 in News

Boone Hospital Trustees and BJC HealthCare push to April 1 transition date
Boone Hospital Trustees and BJC HealthCare push to April 1 transition date
COLUMBIA - The Boone Hospital Center Board of Trustees and BJC HealthCare have agreed on a date for Boone Hospital... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, September 29 2020 Sep 29, 2020 Tuesday, September 29, 2020 4:29:00 PM CDT September 29, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 76°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1pm 74°
2pm 73°
3pm 72°
4pm 71°