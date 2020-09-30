Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri records 564 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

5:45 a.m.: Missouri records 564 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

The new Missouri COVID-19 dashboard released Monday is now on a three-day delay. Wednesday morning's update includes data reported through Tuesday, Sept. 29, according to a disclaimer on the site.

For Sunday, Sept. 27, there were 564 new cases and seven new deaths statewide. Data for Saturday, Sept. 26 was also updated to reflect 812 cases and four deaths.

The dashboard now reports the last seven days of COVID-19 cases and related deaths.

In the last seven days, there have been 9,647 positive cases and 45 deaths in Missouri.

The state surpassed 126,000 positive cases over the weekend.

