Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: More confirmed cases across the state

14 hours 35 minutes 42 seconds ago Wednesday, April 08 2020 Apr 8, 2020 Wednesday, April 08, 2020 10:31:00 AM CDT April 08, 2020 in Top Stories
By: Greta Serrin, Maggie Madro, & Juliana Tornabene KOMU 8 Digital Producers

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and cancellations here.

Previous coverage:

Live Updates for Wednesday, April 8 will become available below:

10:15 p.m. | MU will host Summer Welcome virtually this fall 

The University of Missouri-Columbia will host their Summer Welcome event, an orientation for freshman and transfer students, online this summer, according to the Columbia Missourian

The dates for the two-day sessions throughout the summer will be the same, according to an email sent out to parents who had signed up for sessions. 

The Office of New Student Programs is also providing refunds to guests who bought meal plans or overnight accommodations. 

5:00 p.m. | One new positive COVID-19 case in Boone County

Boone County is currently at 72 confirmed cases, with 8 active, 63 recovered and 1 death. 

These are the current numbers by the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of April 8 at 5 p.m.

Ages:
15-24: 18 cases
25-44: 28 cases
45-64: 23 cases
65+: 3 cases

Transmission:
Travel-related: 28 cases
Contact to a confirmed case: 22 cases
Community transmission: 22 cases

In the City of Columbia and Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) press release they also addressed utilities. A message was sent to City of Columbia Utilities customers utility account addressing maintaining vital services as well as additional changes that have been made to utilities during the pandemic. This includes suspending utility disconnects, late payment fees and online/phone convenience fees.

In the press release, they also gave recommendations on how to stay safe and healthy while in public for essential activities. You can find those tips on the CDC website

3:50 p.m. | Columbia Area Earth Day Coalition postpones annual Earth Day Festival due to shelter in place order

In a press release they said "the uncertainty surrounding the virus makes it impossible to plan a future date at this time". 

However the Columbia Area Earth Day Coalition plans to have other informational materials online like videos and articles for those that want to learn more about the environment. 

Feel free to visit their website to learn more about their virtual art show and Instagram contest. 

3:20 p.m. | Phelps and Maries County current COVID-19 numbers

Phelps County
Confirmed Cases: 1
Recovered: 1
Known tested: 68

Maries County
Confirmed Cases: 2
Recovered: 2
Known Tested: 15

3:00p.m. | Callaway County has one new case of COVID-19

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Callaway County is now 19 (13 recovered, 5 active, 1 death). 

The Department of Health and Senior Services breaks down COVID-19 cases by race

2:20 p.m. | Wednesday Missouri COVID-19 numbers update

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Missouri is now at 3,327 according to the state health department. 

They said there are now 58 deaths and and over 33,000 people have been tested in the state of Missouri.

1:35 p.m. | Another three cases in Cole County

Cole County Health Department is reporting a total of 35 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.

18 of the cases are active, and 16 have recovered, according to its website.

1:15 p.m. | Another eight confirmed cases in Saline County

Saline County Health Department reports a total of 16 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, according to a news release.

The people who tested positive have been quarantined at home since the initial test.

This is an eight case increase for the county today.

11:30 a.m. | Third confirmed positive case in Cooper County

The Cooper County Public Health Center announced the third confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in the county, according to a news release.

The department is working with DHSS to investigate the case to identify and close contacts.

10:32 a.m. | 29 community health centers awarded COVID-19 response grants

Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt announced that the Department of Health and Human Services has awarded more than $27 million in coronavirus response grant funding, according to a news release.

The funding will go to 29 Missouri community health centers.

According to the release, the funding will help these centers meet staffing needs, prevent, diagnose and treat COVID-19 patients.

“Community health centers are often the first place people go to get health care treatment quickly and close to home,” said Blunt. "One of my priorities in the most recent coronavirus response bill was extending funding for CHCs so they can continue providing care in local communities, especially our urban and rural underserved areas.”

Missouri CHCs serve 530,000 patients, 75% of whom are below the poverty level. Nationwide, CHCs serve more than 29 million patients, including 385,000 veterans and 8.7 million children, according to the release.

Missouri CHCs previously received $2.1 million from the first coronavirus response bill, bringing the total to nearly $30 million with the latest round of funding.

