Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: MU Health Care hits testing capacity for the second time this week

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county.

Updates for Wednesday, July 8 will be posted below:

5:45 p.m.: MU Health Care hits drive-thru testing capacity

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing site stopped accepting patients after reaching capacity just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. It's the second time that the drive-thru testing site was forced to close over capacity limits. The testing site also closed early on Monday after reaching capacity.

Our drive thru COVID-19 testing site has reached capacity for today, July 8, and cannot accommodate patients who are not already in line. We will re-open at 8 a.m. tomorrow, July 9. — MU Health Care (@muhealth) July 8, 2020

4:30 p.m.: Additional case reported in Callaway County

The Callaway County Health Department announced another positive case of COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon. The county now has 60 total cases, where 20 are currently active. One death has been reported in Callaway due to the virus.

4:20 p.m.: 231 active cases in Boone County

Boone County announced there is a total of 597 cases of COVID-19, and 231 cases are currently active.

2 p.m.: 575 new COVID-19 cases reported in Missouri

Missouri's Department of Health and Human Services has reported an additional 575 cases of COVID-19 across the state. This brings the statewide case total to 25,204. Four more deaths were reported since Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths reported in the state to 1,046.

1:30 p.m.: Boone County court buildings to require masks

The Boone County courthouse will require masks, court administrator Mary Epping announced in a statement Wednesday.

The courthouse, which was exempted from the original Columbia mask ordinance, will require masks from July 10 to Oct. 8.

9:00 a.m.: Missouri officials cite reporting delay as virus cases spike

Missouri on Tuesday reported the state’s highest daily increase in confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which health officials said is partly due to delayed reporting because of the holiday weekend.