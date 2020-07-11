Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: MU Health Care hits testing capacity for the second time this week

By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff, Associated Press

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. 

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county. 

Previous coverage: 

Updates for Wednesday, July 8 will be posted below:

5:45 p.m.: MU Health Care hits drive-thru testing capacity 

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing site stopped accepting patients after reaching capacity just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. It's the second time that the drive-thru testing site was forced to close over capacity limits. The testing site also closed early on Monday after reaching capacity. 

4:30 p.m.: Additional case reported in Callaway County

The Callaway County Health Department announced another positive case of COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon. The county now has 60 total cases, where 20 are currently active. One death has been reported in Callaway due to the virus.

4:20 p.m.: 231 active cases in Boone County

Boone County announced there is a total of 597 cases of COVID-19, and 231 cases are currently active. 

2 p.m.: 575 new COVID-19 cases reported in Missouri 

Missouri's Department of Health and Human Services has reported an additional 575 cases of COVID-19 across the state. This brings the statewide case total to 25,204. Four more deaths were reported since Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths reported in the state to 1,046. 

1:30 p.m.: Boone County court buildings to require masks 

The Boone County courthouse will require masks, court administrator Mary Epping announced in a statement Wednesday. 

The courthouse, which was exempted from the original Columbia mask ordinance, will require masks from July 10 to Oct. 8. 

9:00 a.m.: Missouri officials cite reporting delay as virus cases spike

Missouri on Tuesday reported the state’s highest daily increase in confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which health officials said is partly due to delayed reporting because of the holiday weekend.

Missouri reported another 773 cases of coronavirus Tuesday, a roughly 3.2% increase from Monday, although the difference in new Boone County numbers reported by the state (40) and county (34) indicate there were 767. The state reported that there have been 24,629 reported cases total since the virus first struck the state. Again, Boone County’s totals differ (547 to the state’s 464), making the overall reported cases in the state 24,712. At least 1,042 people have died so far, including another 14 reported Tuesday.

Health department officials attribute the single-day hike partly to delayed reporting from labs to the state.

“We also had a high volume of case accumulation over the holiday weekend and expect some higher-than-average numbers tomorrow as well,” spokeswoman Lisa Cox said in an email.

On Saturday, the state reported only 59 additional cases, for example.

Despite recent increases in reported cases, Gov. Mike Parson and the state’s Health Department director have pointed to decreases in hospitalizations over time and other factors that they say show Missouri is managing the virus.

Health Department data show roughly 700 daily hospitalizations from COVID-19 in recent days. That’s up from the roughly 600 a day reported at the end of last month but lower than the more than 980 when hospitalizations peaked in May.

