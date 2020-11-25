As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Wednesday, Nov. 25 will become available below:
12:10 p.m.: MU reports three student hospitalizations
MU added 22 student cases over the last 24 hours, marking a total of 126 active student cases. There are 2,329 student case recoveries.
There have been three student hospitalizations since Aug. 19. Two of the students have been discharged.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 126.
As of Wednesday, there were also four faculty members, 40 MU staff and one UM System staff member who actively have the virus.
11:10 a.m.: Southern Boone Elementary moves to online learning
Southern Boone Elementary will move to online learning for the week of Nov. 30 through Dec. 4, according to Southern Boone School District Superintendent Chris Felmee.
Students were off Wednesday, Nov. 25 through Friday, Nov. 27 for Thanksgiving break.
Students will return for in-seat instruction on Dec. 7.
The district states staff shortages due to COVID-19 as the reason to switch to online learning.
10:55 a.m.: Boone County reports two additional COVID-19 deaths
The Columbia/Boone County Health Department reported two COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday morning, bringing a total of 26 deaths to the county.
According to the department, one individual was between the age of 75 and 79 and the other was over the age of 80.
We are sad to announce the deaths of two Boone County residents from COVID-19. Our community has lost an individual between the ages of 75-79 and an individual over the age of 80. We extend our condolences to everyone impacted by these losses. /1— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) November 25, 2020
This brings the total to three deaths in the 75 to 79 age range and 16 deaths in the over 80 age range.
8:00 a.m. : Missouri reports 4,131 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 4,131 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 282,792.
The state also reported 26 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 3,776 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a two-day delay. There are 2,698 total hospitalizations in the state with 45% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 26,188 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 3,741.
As of November 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 20.0% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.