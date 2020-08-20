Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: MU's IFC recruitment goes virtual

7:05 p.m.: Cole County sees an increase in cases

Cole County reported 22 new cases Wednesday, this is the third day in a row that the County's daily case numbers increased. The County saw 14 new cases Tuesday and 8 cases on Monday.

Cole County reported 150 active cases total.

5:30 p.m.: Boone County reaches 1,700 cases

Boone County reported a daily increase of 59 cases, Wednesday. The increase ties a record for number of daily cases with Boone County also reporting 59 new cases on August 1, according to the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Despite the rise in daily cases, the number of active cases in Boone County fell by 19 from 307 active cases Tuesday, to 288 active cases, Wednesday.

Boone County recorded 59 new COVID-19 cases today, August 19. Today also marks the 1,700th case in our county. There are currently 288 active cases, and an additional 633 people currently in quarantine due to known exposure to a positive case. pic.twitter.com/zLNgP2qGyf — Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) August 19, 2020

4:42 p.m.: Missouri daily cases rise back above 1,000

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a daily case increase of over 1,200 COVID-19 cases, Wednesday. The jump over 1,000 daily cases Wednesday comes after Missouri reported just under 800 new cases Tuesday. Missouri's total cumulative cases also rose to over 70,000 cases.

Missouri's reported 11.1% 7 day positivity rate which measures the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who tested positive, decreased by a tenth of a point to 11.1 percent Wednesday.

COVID-19 update for August 19:

- 70,675 cumulative cases

- 1,414 total deaths

- 1,258 new cases, 12 new deaths (past 24 hours)

- 11.1%: 7 day positivity rate



To learn more about Missouri’s COVID-19 response and statistics, visit https://t.co/V6es2EUkO0.#COVID19 | #ShowMeStrong pic.twitter.com/xF5hLU3oaC — Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) August 19, 2020

10:45 a.m.: Three counties report increased case numbers

Three mid-Missouri counties have reported increased confirmed case numbers on Wednesday.

Cooper County Public Health Center reported 184 confirmed cases, according to its website. This is six new cases from the day before.

Miller County Health Center has 166 total cases confirmed in the county and 26 active cases, according to its website. This is seven new cases from the day before.

On Tuesday, Moniteau County Health Center reported 188 total confirmed cases and 19 active cases, according to its website. It reported six new cases from the day before.

9:30 a.m.: MU's IFC announces virtual recruitment the rest of the week



The University of Missouri's Interfraternity Council announced it will continue formal recruitment virtually.

"We will now continue formal recruitment virtually to ensure the safety of current and future members, as well as our Mizzou community as we continue through the COVID-19 pandemic," a tweet said.

**IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT**



We will now continue formal recruitment virtually to ensure the safety of current and future members, as well as our Mizzou community as we continue through the COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/x2B6akfL8R — Mizzou Interfraternity Council (@MizzouIFC) August 18, 2020

The IFC represents 31 member organizations at the University of Missouri.

During recruitment, the IFC said it was enforcing social distancing guidelines and the use of masks, according to IFC's website.