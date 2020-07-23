Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: New record number of cases in Missouri

13 hours 4 minutes 29 seconds ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 11:17:00 AM CDT July 22, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff, Columbia Missourian staff

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. 

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county. 

Previous coverage: 

Updates for Wednesday, July 22 will become available below: 

4 p.m. Boone County records 28 new cases 

Boone County reports 28 new cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 953 confirmed cases, with 199 currently active.

Boone County recorded 28 new cases of COVID-19 today, July 22. Two cases initially reported to our department on July 19...

Posted by Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Two cases previously recored on July 19 have been moved to other counties. The current numbers represent this switch. 

3:30 p.m.: Average age of residents diagnosed with COVID-19 continues to decline 

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shared the importance of taking the virus seriously through a Facebook post. They emphasized how the new average age of patients testing positive for COVID-19 is 42. 

?? We are seeing a dramatic shift in the ages of those diagnosed with COVID-19 in Missouri. The average age of someone...

Posted by Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

2 p.m.: 1,301 additional cases in Missouri 

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed an additional 1,301 cases in the state. This is now the largest single day increase, beating yesterday's record of 1,138. The state currently has 36,063 confirmed cases, with 1,159 deaths.

?? COVID-19 update for July 22: 36,063 confirmed positive patients. 1,159 Missourians lost to COVID-19. ?? This...

Posted by Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

11:45 a.m.: Missouri lags behind with limited mask mandate in prisons

(Missourian) - For Missouri’s prisoners and their loved ones, the state’s limited mask requirement for its prison staff has been a source of frustration during the coronavirus pandemic.

Missouri is the only state in the region that does not require all prison staff to wear nonmedical masks at all times inside prison facilities. Eight neighboring states do require prison staff to wear masks when inside prisons.

Now, with more than 300 total cases of COVID-19 directly linked to the state prison system, many are questioning Missouri’s policy more forcefully.

Mask use is ‘encouraged’

Since April 3, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended the use of masks in public to reduce the spread of COVID-19, especially when it is difficult to maintain other social distancing measures.

The Missouri Department of Corrections has also acknowledged that using a mask can help reduce the spread of COVID-19. In fact, people who work in Missouri Vocational Enterprises’ sewing factories — part of a program that helps provide job training for those who are incarcerated — are making cloth face coverings.

“These face covers, designed to help reduce the spread of communicable diseases, have been distributed to inmates, corrections staff and other state staff throughout Missouri. Every person living or working in a Missouri state prison has been issued at least two of these fabric face covers,” according to the department’s COVID-19 update webpage.

But prison staff aren’t always required to wear the face coverings they’ve been provided.

Read the full story at our partners, Columbia Missourian.

11:30 a.m.: Hy-Vee will hand out masks to customers

Hy-Vee will distribute more than 3 million free masks to customers starting Monday July 27, according to a news release.

It is "an effort to help support the CDC’s recommendation to wear masks in public by launching a new initiative called “Mask It Up To Shut COVID Down. It’s Your Choice,"' the release said.

Employees will be stationed at the front door at all of its stores to hand out the masks to shoppers not already wearing one.

More News

Grid
List

Gov. Parson addresses comments about kids returning to school
Gov. Parson addresses comments about kids returning to school
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is clarifying comments he made in a radio interview in which he... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 9:09:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

MU addresses parents and students concerns in second virtual town hall
MU addresses parents and students concerns in second virtual town hall
COLUMBIA - Today MU faculty and staff answered questions from parents and students relating to COVID-19 and the upcoming school... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 6:59:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Columbia College sets flexible fall semester plan
Columbia College sets flexible fall semester plan
COLUMBIA – Like most schools across the country— and world—Columbia College is adjusting its classes due to the pandemic. ... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 6:32:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Three-year-old boy dead after running into reversing car
Three-year-old boy dead after running into reversing car
COLUMBIA — A 3-year-old boy is dead after being hit by an SUV on Wednesday afternoon in the 1300 block... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 6:14:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Missouri cuts Bright Flight scholarship amount
Missouri cuts Bright Flight scholarship amount
MISSOURI – Missouri students eligible for the Bright Flight scholarship will notice a smaller award this year. The scholarship,... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 5:31:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 5:30:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Columbia Community Land Trust receives anonymous donation
Columbia Community Land Trust receives anonymous donation
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Community Land Trust, CCLT, received an anonymous donation of $30,000 to support the creation of permanently affordable... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 4:31:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

WATCH: Virtual town hall to discuss MU student, family concerns on return to campus
WATCH: Virtual town hall to discuss MU student, family concerns on return to campus
COLUMBIA — At 4 p.m. Wednesday, MU faculty and staff will explore student and family concerns about the upcoming school... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 3:55:48 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Three businesses cited for violating health order
Three businesses cited for violating health order
COLUMBIA — Three local businesses have been issued "notices of violation" for allegedly violating the county's social distancing ordinance .... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 3:02:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Boone County adults gain access to free therapy
Boone County adults gain access to free therapy
COLUMBIA – Boone County residents impacted by COVID-19 will have access to free therapy. The University of Missouri Psychological... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 3:02:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Ben Arnet joins KOMU 8 as Sports Director
Ben Arnet joins KOMU 8 as Sports Director
COLUMBIA, MO – KOMU 8 is proud to announce the addition of Ben Arnet as Sports Director. Arnet will join... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 2:50:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Fulton agrees on motion to recommend face masks
Fulton agrees on motion to recommend face masks
FULTON - According to a Fulton City Council press release, the council unanimously voted to recommend face coverings be worn... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 2:39:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Heavy law enforcement presence as police investigate St. Louis mall shooting
Heavy law enforcement presence as police investigate St. Louis mall shooting
ST. LOUIS — Police are on the scene at the Galleria mall in St. Louis County, according to KSDK. ... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 2:22:48 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Glascock to present fiscal 2021 city budget
Glascock to present fiscal 2021 city budget
(Missourian) - Columbia City Manager John Glascock will kick off deliberations over the proposed city budget for fiscal 2021... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 11:47:16 AM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Attorney General: Untested sexual assault kits collected, shipped to private labs
Attorney General: Untested sexual assault kits collected, shipped to private labs
ST. LOUIS - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that 85 untested sexual assault kits were gathered from 22 agencies... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 11:27:53 AM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: New record number of cases in Missouri
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: New record number of cases in Missouri
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 11:17:00 AM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Governor clarifies comments on school kids, virus
Governor clarifies comments on school kids, virus
O'FALLON (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is clarifying comments he made in a radio interview in which he said... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 11:11:20 AM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Ice Cream Factory sets out on 'Happiness Tour' giving away free ice cream throughout Missouri
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Ice Cream Factory sets out on 'Happiness Tour' giving away free ice cream throughout Missouri
ELDON - A Missouri ice cream store is setting out to go 1,342 miles in 14 days visiting 134 cities... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 10:49:00 AM CDT July 22, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 76°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1am 75°
2am 74°
3am 73°
4am 71°