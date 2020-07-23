Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: New record number of cases in Missouri

4 p.m. Boone County records 28 new cases

Boone County reports 28 new cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 953 confirmed cases, with 199 currently active.

Two cases previously recored on July 19 have been moved to other counties. The current numbers represent this switch.

3:30 p.m.: Average age of residents diagnosed with COVID-19 continues to decline

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shared the importance of taking the virus seriously through a Facebook post. They emphasized how the new average age of patients testing positive for COVID-19 is 42.

2 p.m.: 1,301 additional cases in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed an additional 1,301 cases in the state. This is now the largest single day increase, beating yesterday's record of 1,138. The state currently has 36,063 confirmed cases, with 1,159 deaths.

11:45 a.m.: Missouri lags behind with limited mask mandate in prisons

(Missourian) - For Missouri’s prisoners and their loved ones, the state’s limited mask requirement for its prison staff has been a source of frustration during the coronavirus pandemic.

11:30 a.m.: Hy-Vee will hand out masks to customers

Hy-Vee will distribute more than 3 million free masks to customers starting Monday July 27, according to a news release.

It is "an effort to help support the CDC’s recommendation to wear masks in public by launching a new initiative called “Mask It Up To Shut COVID Down. It’s Your Choice,"' the release said.

Employees will be stationed at the front door at all of its stores to hand out the masks to shoppers not already wearing one.