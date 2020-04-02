Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: No new COVID-19 cases in Boone and Callaway County on Wednesday

9:30 p.m.: DESE responds to fake letter illegally using department logo

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education of Missouri said a fake letter circulating around social media Wednesday was not true.

The letter said that the department would not allow students to move on to the next grade level for the 2020-21 school year because school closures and canceled statewide assessments would not allow the curriculum to be complete.

DESE said on Facebook they were disappointed that someone would make this document to make a joke out of something as serious as a student's education. They also said that using the department logo is illegal.

9:15 p.m.: MU moves students planning to live on campus for the rest of the semester

The University of Missouri is moving students who were planning on living on campus for the rest of the semester into a few suite-style residence halls and apartments leased by MU Residential Life, the Missourian reports.

MU Spokesperson Liz McCune said the consolidation will save on utilities and improve social distancing practices by having students avoid community bathrooms.

Apartments included in the ones being leased include Campus Lodge, the Rise on Ninth and UCenter on Turner.

The timeline for the move is not finalized yet.

7:15 p.m.: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services explains how they calculate numbers

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services posted on Facebook that their team collects data daily directly from the Missouri State Public Laboratory and other private laboratories across the state.

The department said they can test between 1,000-2,000 Missouri patients each day, while the tests for private labs fluctuates. The department publishes all information available to them at 2 p.m. daily.

The department wrote that the numbers may not match perfectly for two reasons: any data after 2 p.n. may not be reflected until the next day and county totals reflect a patient's home address rather than the county they were tested in.

5 p.m.: No new confirmed positive cases in Boone County



The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Boone County remains at 66, which is no change from the county's previous update. 24 individuals have recovered so far and 41 cases are still active.

As of now there has been only one death from COVID-19 in Boone County.

Ages:

15-24: 18 cases

25-44: 26 cases

45-64: 19 cases

65+: 3 cases



Transmission:

Travel-related: 27 cases

Contact to a confirmed case: 18 cases

Community transmission: 21 cases

5 p.m.: No new confirmed positive cases in Callaway County

The Callaway County Health Department sent out a press release that said there have been no new confirmed of COVID-19 in Callaway County on Wednesday, April 1.

There are 17 positive cases. 11 active cases and 6 people have recovered.

In the statement it said, "Today’s news is encouraging but should not be taken as the normal." The health department continues to urge people to practice social distancing and listed five helpful tips.

If a store looks crowded, wait until the number of individuals decreases before going in. Take few people with you when you go to shop. Limit the time you are in a business. If you can shop for someone who is elderly or disabled, do so. We all have to continue to work on social distancing as we have over the past days and weeks.