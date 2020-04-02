Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: No new COVID-19 cases in Boone and Callaway County on Wednesday

1 day 3 hours 34 minutes ago Wednesday, April 01 2020 Apr 1, 2020 Wednesday, April 01, 2020 2:49:00 PM CDT April 01, 2020 in News
By: Maggie Madro, Juliana Tornabene & Brendan Hall, KOMU 8 Digital Producers

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and cancellations here.

Previous coverage:

Live updates for Wednesday, April 1 will become available below:

9:30 p.m.: DESE responds to fake letter illegally using department logo

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education of Missouri said a fake letter circulating around social media Wednesday was not true.

The letter said that the department would not allow students to move on to the next grade level for the 2020-21 school year because school closures and canceled statewide assessments would not allow the curriculum to be complete. 

DESE said on Facebook they were disappointed that someone would make this document to make a joke out of something as serious as a student's education. They also said that using the department logo is illegal. 

9:15 p.m.: MU moves students planning to live on campus for the rest of the semester

The University of Missouri is moving students who were planning on living on campus for the rest of the semester into a few suite-style residence halls and apartments leased by MU Residential Life, the Missourian reports.

MU Spokesperson Liz McCune said the consolidation will save on utilities and improve social distancing practices by having students avoid community bathrooms.

Apartments included in the ones being leased include Campus Lodge, the Rise on Ninth and UCenter on Turner. 

The timeline for the move is not finalized yet. 

7:15 p.m.: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services explains how they calculate numbers

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services posted on Facebook that their team collects data daily directly from the Missouri State Public Laboratory and other private laboratories across the state. 

The department said they can test between 1,000-2,000 Missouri patients each day, while the tests for private labs fluctuates. The department publishes all information available to them at 2 p.m. daily.

The department wrote that the numbers may not match perfectly for two reasons: any data after 2 p.n. may not be reflected until the next day and county totals reflect a patient's home address rather than the county they were tested in. 

5 p.m.: No new confirmed positive cases in Boone County

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Boone County remains at 66, which is no change from the county's previous update. 24 individuals have recovered so far and 41 cases are still active.

As of now there has been only one death from COVID-19 in Boone County.

Ages:
15-24: 18 cases
25-44: 26 cases
45-64: 19 cases
65+: 3 cases

Transmission:
Travel-related: 27 cases
Contact to a confirmed case: 18 cases
Community transmission: 21 cases

5 p.m.: No new confirmed positive cases in Callaway County

The Callaway County Health Department sent out a press release that said there have been no new confirmed of COVID-19 in Callaway County on Wednesday, April 1. 

There are 17 positive cases. 11 active cases and 6 people have recovered.

In the statement it said, "Today’s news is encouraging but should not be taken as the normal." The health department continues to urge people to practice social distancing and listed five helpful tips. 

  1. If a store looks crowded, wait until the number of individuals decreases before going in.
  2. Take few people with you when you go to shop.
  3. Limit the time you are in a business.
  4. If you can shop for someone who is elderly or disabled, do so.
  5. We all have to continue to work on social distancing as we have over the past days and weeks.

3:30 p.m.: Cole County Schools extend closure through Friday May 1

In a statement released by the Cole County School District these nine schools will reopen no earlier than Monday, May 4.

LIST OF COLE COUNTY SCHOOLS CLOSING THROUGH FRIDAY 5/1/20:

Jefferson City School District

Blair Oaks R-II School District

Cole R-I Russellville

Cole R-V Eugene

Calvary Lutheran High School

Trinity Lutheran

Immanuel Lutheran

River Oak Christian Academy

Lighthouse Preparatory Academy

3:30 p.m: Saline County Health Department reports first two cases of COVID-19

The Saline County Health Department posted on their Facebook page and said the two individuals names will not be released to the public out of privacy. The two people are in quarantine. 

The Health Department staff and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services are working together to determine if the individuals were in close contact with anyone that may not be exposed. 

The health department continues to urge the public to take precaution limit in-person interactions.

2:20 p.m.: Missouri COVID-19 case numbers update

Missouri Health and Senior Services tweeted around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday that the confirmed cases in Missouri had jumped from 1,327 to 1,581 in one day. 

The total confirmed deaths also increased from 14 to 18, and as of April 1, the number of patients tested in Missouri is 17,427. 

Sunday March 31: Boone Hospital Center tested 55 individuals.

Since March 12, 2020 Boone Hospital has tested 655 patients. 

439 of the tests were done through Boone Hospital's mobile drive-thru testing site.

