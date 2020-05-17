Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: No new positive cases in Boone & Callaway counties

By: Jack Knowlton, Greta Serrin & Juliana Tornabene KOMU 8 Digital Producers
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here.

Previous coverage:

9:20 p.m. | Jackson County to open gyms, fitness centers, places of worship

Jackson County Health Department said gyms and fitness centers will open May 18 with occupancy limits. Places of worship will also have occupancy limits and the department encouraged drive-in and online services whenever possible.

5 p.m. | No new positive cases in Boone County

As of Wednesday, there are no new cases in Boone County. To date, there have been 100 total cases, with 5 currently active and 1 death.

5 p.m. | No new positive cases in Callaway County

As of Wednesday, there are no new cases in Callaway County. To date, there have been 22 total cases, with 1 currently active and 1 death.

2:00 p.m. | Increase in state cases

As of Wednesday, there are 10,142 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to DHSS.

542 people have died related to the virus.

The amount of people who have been tested has not been updated for today. However, as of Tuesday around 124,006 people have been tested for COVID-19.

11:00 a.m. | Pulaski County holds free testing event Saturday, Sunday

Pulaski County Health Center is holding a free testing event this Saturday and Sunday. The health center will provide 1,000 free tests to anyone in the community who wants to be tested.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Robert Community Center.

"A part of moving onward from step one into step two is having an ability to test and and know how many random people are positive within our community," a Pulaski County Health Center Facebook post said. 

Testing can also be done at COMC in Richland, Capitol Region Medical Center in Jefferson City, Lake Regional Health Center in Osage Beach and Phelps Health in Rolla.

"All testing results are then returned to Pulaski County Health Center."

7:45 a.m. | Mobile testing available in Columbia

Mobile testing is available for anyone in Boone County. People don't need a doctor's note to get tested Wednesday.

The mobile testing will be available at Paquin Towers in Columbia from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Testing will be given to those experiencing symptoms of acute respiratory infection.

The mobile operation began on May 4.

