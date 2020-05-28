Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Pettis County confirms six new cases

18 hours 31 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 6:57:00 AM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. 

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county. 

Previous coverage:

Updates for Wednesday, May 27 will be posted below: 

7:30: Pettis County confirms six new cases 

The Pettis County Health County confirmed six new case of COVID-19. This increased the active case count to 11. One person is hospitalized. 

7:20 p.m.: Saline County reports three days with no new cases 

The Saline County Health Department reported no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past three days. There are still 43 active cases in the county, according to the county health department. 

7:15 p.m.: Macon County is up to three cases of COVID-19

County health department officials posted an update on the department's Facebook page.

The person was possibly infected at a large gathering May 13, according to the department. The department did not specify what this event was. 

12:00 p.m.: Plan presented to prevent layoffs at Lincoln University

The Lincoln University Union presented a plan they say would avoid instructional faculty layoffs due to COVID-19.

The union said a hiring freeze and retirement incentives could save 20% on faculty compensation. They also said more layoffs would make it impossible for some students to finish their coursework.

"Our students need us now more than ever," Michael Scott, Lincoln University National Education Association (LUMNEA) Vice-President, said. "As a union and faculty, we presented concrete proposals to the administration to avoid layoffs and ensure students are receiving the high-quality education they have come to expect from Lincoln University (LU)."

11:00 a.m.: Some Moberly School District fields to reopen

The softball fields at Gratz Brown Elementary, Bradley Field, Spartan Stadium, the Moberly School District tennis courts, and the old soccer field will reopen on June 1, according to a press release.

Points of entry for the public will be restricted, and the hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Facilities cannot be reserved at this time and some parts of facilities will remain closed.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia nursing home employee tests positive
Columbia nursing home employee tests positive
COLUMBIA — An employee at The Bluffs in Columbia tested positive for COVID 19, executive director Donna Bowers announced in... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 8:33:14 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

American virus deaths at 100,000: What does a number mean?
American virus deaths at 100,000: What does a number mean?
US— The fraught, freighted number of this particular American moment is a round one brimming with zeroes: 100,000. A hundred... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 8:31:26 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

No recycling pickup next week after waste employees exposed to COVID-19
No recycling pickup next week after waste employees exposed to COVID-19
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia will not be collecting residential recycling curbside the week of May 25 after Columbia/Boone... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 6:33:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

Three arrested on drug charges in Fulton
Three arrested on drug charges in Fulton
FULTON - Three people were arrested on drug charges after a narcotics search occurred at 1504 Monroe Street in Fulton.... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 6:31:16 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

MO COVID-19 testing exceeding targets, new test type arriving in state
MO COVID-19 testing exceeding targets, new test type arriving in state
JEFFERSON CITY - At his daily COVID-19 press briefing, Governor Mike Parson announced that Missouri has so far been exceeding... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 4:06:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

Boonville tourism and economy slowed down by COVID-19
Boonville tourism and economy slowed down by COVID-19
BOONVILLE - The City of Boonville relies heavily on their summer tourism season with attractions like the Katy Trail, Isle... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 2:57:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

Retired MU astronaut looks back amid SpaceX launch
Retired MU astronaut looks back amid SpaceX launch
COLUMBIA —Americans are finally sending their own up to space again. When SpaceX's postponed rocket launch finally lifts off on... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 2:45:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

Two juvenille suspects detained in connection to Dollar General fire
Two juvenille suspects detained in connection to Dollar General fire
COLUMBIA - Two 16-year-olds are being held on arson charges in connection to a May 11 fire at the Flanders... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

Employee at Columbia Schnucks tests positive for COVID-19
Employee at Columbia Schnucks tests positive for COVID-19
COLUMBIA - An employee at the Forum Boulevard location of Schnucks has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a company... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 1:59:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Historic SpaceX launch postponed because of stormy weather
UPDATE: Historic SpaceX launch postponed because of stormy weather
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The launch of a SpaceX rocket ship with two NASA astronauts on a history-making flight... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 12:02:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Pettis County confirms six new cases
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Pettis County confirms six new cases
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. You can find... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 6:57:00 AM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

June may start with a heat wave for the central U.S.
June may start with a heat wave for the central U.S.
COLUMBIA – The messy weather pattern we’ve been in is about to head east and we’ll be left with cooler... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 9:57:00 PM CDT May 26, 2020 in Weather

Backwater Jacks owner speaks out after busy weekend
Backwater Jacks owner speaks out after busy weekend
LAKE OF THE OZARKS —After videos of a crowded Lake of the Ozarks bar went viral over Memorial Day weekend,... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 9:45:58 PM CDT May 26, 2020 in News

EmVP: Bleu Events helps feed hundreds of kids during pandemic
EmVP: Bleu Events helps feed hundreds of kids during pandemic
COLUMBIA - With schools closed and after school programs cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the community has gotten creative... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 9:37:00 PM CDT May 26, 2020 in News

18-year-old arrested after armed standoff
18-year-old arrested after armed standoff
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Deputies from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office arrested an 18-year-old from Tebbetts on Monday. Just after... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 9:03:11 PM CDT May 26, 2020 in News

Drive-through celebrations for Jefferson City elementary and middle school students
Drive-through celebrations for Jefferson City elementary and middle school students
JEFFERSON CITY — Some elementary and middle schools in Jefferson City will be holding drive-through celebrations for students. ... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 8:49:00 PM CDT May 26, 2020 in News

Man charged with first-degree murder of Mengqi Ji pleads not guilty
Man charged with first-degree murder of Mengqi Ji pleads not guilty
COLUMBIA —A formal plea of not guilty in the murder of Mengqi Ji was filed on behalf of Joseph... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 8:22:00 PM CDT May 26, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 66°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
2am 66°
3am 66°
4am 65°
5am 64°