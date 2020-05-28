Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Pettis County confirms six new cases

Updates for Wednesday, May 27 will be posted below:

7:30: Pettis County confirms six new cases

The Pettis County Health County confirmed six new case of COVID-19. This increased the active case count to 11. One person is hospitalized.

7:20 p.m.: Saline County reports three days with no new cases

The Saline County Health Department reported no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past three days. There are still 43 active cases in the county, according to the county health department.

7:15 p.m.: Macon County is up to three cases of COVID-19

County health department officials posted an update on the department's Facebook page.

The person was possibly infected at a large gathering May 13, according to the department. The department did not specify what this event was.

12:00 p.m.: Plan presented to prevent layoffs at Lincoln University

The Lincoln University Union presented a plan they say would avoid instructional faculty layoffs due to COVID-19.

The union said a hiring freeze and retirement incentives could save 20% on faculty compensation. They also said more layoffs would make it impossible for some students to finish their coursework.

"Our students need us now more than ever," Michael Scott, Lincoln University National Education Association (LUMNEA) Vice-President, said. "As a union and faculty, we presented concrete proposals to the administration to avoid layoffs and ensure students are receiving the high-quality education they have come to expect from Lincoln University (LU)."



11:00 a.m.: Some Moberly School District fields to reopen

The softball fields at Gratz Brown Elementary, Bradley Field, Spartan Stadium, the Moberly School District tennis courts, and the old soccer field will reopen on June 1, according to a press release.

Points of entry for the public will be restricted, and the hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Facilities cannot be reserved at this time and some parts of facilities will remain closed.