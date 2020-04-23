Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Potential exposure across counties

Live updates for Wednesday, April 22 will become available below:

5:30 p.m | Moniteau County addressed the recent "spike" in positive COVID-19 cases

Moniteau County confirmed 33 positive COVID-19 cases (four individuals have fully recovered) and 21 probable cases, which are people that have not been tested but who came into contact with a positive case and are now symptomatic, in a press release.

A local food processing plant has had 20 employees test positive for COVID-19. This is where Moniteau County believes the "spike" in cases is from. Confirmed and probable cases have received verbal and written instructions on isolating at home.

In the press release they wrote "The Moniteau County Health Center is taking necessary precautions to keep our patients and community safe and will continue to diligently monitor the COVID-19 situation and follow CDC guidelines to help protect the public health and limit spread of this infection."

5:00 p.m. | No new COVID-19 cases in Columbia

In a press release the City of Columbia reported no new positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, April 22.

The current number of cases is 90 with 83 people recovered. Six cases are active and there has been one death.

3:00 p.m. | Osage County reports 5th COVID-19 case

Osage County 911/Emergency Management Agency posted on Facebook Wednesday saying they have their fifth confirmed COVID-19 case.

They reported that the person was exposed at work, but have not said where that is. That person and anyone they were in contact with are quarantining. One of the people that was in contact has been told to seek out medical care because she began showing symptoms similar to the originally exposed individual.

Susan Long, Osage County Health Administrator, continued to encourage social distancing, wearing cloth masks when you have to be out, disinfecting frequently used surfaces often, using hand sanitizer or washing your hands regularly and to fill out the census.

2:30 p.m. | State of Missouri Utilizes Google Technology to Launch Missouri PPE Marketplace

Governor Mike Parson announced the launch of a new Google tool to help health care providers connect with Missouri manufacturers and other personal protective equipment providers.

The goal is to help those that make PPE enter the health care market and connect with buyers that need it.

Over the past month, the Department of Economic Development has gotten interest from over 200 suppliers and buyers and has suggested they all register in the system.

In a press release from the Governors's Office of Communication, they wrote, "Expanding reserves of PPE by opening public and private supply chains is one of the four essential pillars of the “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan introduced by Governor Parson on April 17."

This new tool is a combined effort from the state and the Missouri Hospital Association.

1:00 p.m. | Rural Missouri counties with meat plants see virus spikes

O'FALLON (AP) — Two rural Missouri counties are seeing huge spikes in COVID-19 cases, including many connected to meatpacking plants.

Saline County on Wednesday reported 96 cases of COVID-19. Moniteau County reported 55 cases, citing 29 as confirmed and 26 as “probable.” Neither county has reported a death.

Statewide, the number of confirmed cases topped 6,000 on Wednesday, and the death toll reached 229.

Data provided by Saline and Moniteau counties shows they have the highest per capita rates of infection in the state.

Saline County's is 419 per 100,000 residents and Moniteau County's is 341 cases per 100,000 residents.

10:50 a.m. | St. Louis hiring 'contact tracers' in fight against virus

AP — Health departments in the St. Louis area are hiring.

St. Louis television station KMOV reports that the St. Louis County Public Health Department is looking to hire more full-time contact tracers to track down people who may have been exposed to the new coronavirus.

St. Charles County health officials say they also are hiring those “disease detectives.”

The goal is to reach out to anyone who’s been in contact with a COVID-19 patient and then monitor them daily.

The tracers hunt down people — including family members, coworkers and others — who may have come into contact with an infected person within 48 hours of that person showing symptoms.

10:00 a.m. | Potential exposure of COVID-19 in Phelps County

The Crawford County Health Department alerted Phelps/Maries County Health Department of a potential exposure within Phelps County on Wednesday.

People who might have been exposed to the individual have been notified.

According to a news release there is no need to self-quarantine unless symptoms develop.

If you shopped at the Price Chopper in Rolla on Wednesday, April 15 from around 12:00-1:00 p.m. you have a low risk for contracting the virus, but should self monitor for symptoms.

"Primary Symptoms include: Fever of 100.4 or higher, cough, and shortness of breath," according to the release.