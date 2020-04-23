Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Potential exposure across counties

1 day 3 hours 27 minutes ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 10:11:00 AM CDT April 22, 2020 in News
By: Greta Serrin, KOMU 8 Digital Producer & Associated Press

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and cancellations here.

Previous coverage:

Live updates for Wednesday, April 22 will become available below:

5:30 p.m | Moniteau County addressed the recent "spike" in positive COVID-19 cases

Moniteau County confirmed 33 positive COVID-19 cases (four individuals have fully recovered) and 21 probable cases, which are people that have not been tested but who came into contact with a positive case and are now symptomatic, in a press release.

A local food processing plant has had 20 employees test positive for COVID-19. This is where Moniteau County believes the "spike" in cases is from. Confirmed and probable cases have received verbal and written instructions on isolating at home.

In the press release they wrote "The Moniteau County Health Center is taking necessary precautions to keep our patients and community safe and will continue to diligently monitor the COVID-19 situation and follow CDC guidelines to help protect the public health and limit spread of this infection."

5:00 p.m. | No new COVID-19 cases in Columbia

In a press release the City of Columbia reported no new positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, April 22. 

The current number of cases is 90 with 83 people recovered. Six cases are active and there has been one death. 

3:00 p.m. | Osage County reports 5th COVID-19 case

Osage County 911/Emergency Management Agency posted on Facebook Wednesday saying they have their fifth confirmed COVID-19 case. 

They reported that the person was exposed at work, but have not said where that is. That person and anyone they were in contact with are quarantining. One of the people that was in contact has been told to seek out medical care because she began showing symptoms similar to the originally exposed individual.  

Susan Long, Osage County Health Administrator, continued to encourage social distancing, wearing cloth masks when you have to be out, disinfecting frequently used surfaces often, using hand sanitizer or washing your hands regularly and to fill out the census. 

2:30 p.m. | State of Missouri Utilizes Google Technology to Launch Missouri PPE Marketplace

Governor Mike Parson announced the launch of a new Google tool to help health care providers connect with Missouri manufacturers and other personal protective equipment providers. 

The goal is to help those that make PPE enter the health care market and connect with buyers that need it. 

Over the past month, the Department of Economic Development has gotten interest from over 200 suppliers and buyers and has suggested they all register in the system.

In a press release from the Governors's Office of Communication, they wrote, "Expanding reserves of PPE by opening public and private supply chains is one of the four essential pillars of the “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan introduced by Governor Parson on April 17."

This new tool is a combined effort from the state and the Missouri Hospital Association.

1:00 p.m. | Rural Missouri counties with meat plants see virus spikes

O'FALLON (AP) — Two rural Missouri counties are seeing huge spikes in COVID-19 cases, including many connected to meatpacking plants.

Saline County on Wednesday reported 96 cases of COVID-19. Moniteau County reported 55 cases, citing 29 as confirmed and 26 as “probable.” Neither county has reported a death.

Statewide, the number of confirmed cases topped 6,000 on Wednesday, and the death toll reached 229.

Data provided by Saline and Moniteau counties shows they have the highest per capita rates of infection in the state.

Saline County's is 419 per 100,000 residents and Moniteau County's is 341 cases per 100,000 residents.

10:50 a.m. | St. Louis hiring 'contact tracers' in fight against virus

AP — Health departments in the St. Louis area are hiring.

St. Louis television station KMOV reports that the St. Louis County Public Health Department is looking to hire more full-time contact tracers to track down people who may have been exposed to the new coronavirus.

St. Charles County health officials say they also are hiring those “disease detectives.”

The goal is to reach out to anyone who’s been in contact with a COVID-19 patient and then monitor them daily.

The tracers hunt down people — including family members, coworkers and others — who may have come into contact with an infected person within 48 hours of that person showing symptoms. 

10:00 a.m. | Potential exposure of COVID-19 in Phelps County

The Crawford County Health Department alerted Phelps/Maries County Health Department of a potential exposure within Phelps County on Wednesday.

People who might have been exposed to the individual have been notified.

According to a news release there is no need to self-quarantine unless symptoms develop.

If you shopped at the Price Chopper in Rolla on Wednesday, April 15 from around 12:00-1:00 p.m. you have a low risk for contracting the virus, but should self monitor for symptoms.

"Primary Symptoms include: Fever of 100.4 or higher, cough, and shortness of breath," according to the release.

More News

Grid
List

Missouri to receive $11 million to expand COVID-19 testing
Missouri to receive $11 million to expand COVID-19 testing
WASHINGTON - Missouri is set to receive nearly $11 million to expand COVID-19 testing, tracing, and containment capabilities as part... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 12:15:00 PM CDT April 23, 2020 in News

Fulton dairy farmer dumping milk as demand plummets
Fulton dairy farmer dumping milk as demand plummets
FULTON - Dairy farmers across the country are facing low demand for milk, with many usual buyers not needing them... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 11:58:00 AM CDT April 23, 2020 in News

Professional athletes experiencing rise in mental health issues during lockdown
Professional athletes experiencing rise in mental health issues during lockdown
(CNN) -- Many people are struggling with the threat of COVID-19. There's the fear of the virus, concerns about the... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 11:45:32 AM CDT April 23, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Missouri National Guard to assist dignified transfer and care
Missouri National Guard to assist dignified transfer and care
ST. LOUIS - Missouri National Guard members will assist at the Dignified Transfer Center in St. Louis later this week.... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 11:27:00 AM CDT April 23, 2020 in News

USDA approves virtual food stamps in Missouri
USDA approves virtual food stamps in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri was one of three states added to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's online food stamps pilot... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 10:55:00 AM CDT April 23, 2020 in News

Columbia telethon aims to help mid-Missourians impacted by COVID-19
Columbia telethon aims to help mid-Missourians impacted by COVID-19
Telethons have long been a popular way to raise money for a charitable cause. Now local community members are putting... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 7:15:00 AM CDT April 23, 2020 in News

Seniors with COVID-19 show unusual symptoms, doctors say
Seniors with COVID-19 show unusual symptoms, doctors say
(CNN) -- Older adults with COVID-19 , the illness caused by the coronavirus, have several "atypical" symptoms, complicating efforts to... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 6:20:00 AM CDT April 23, 2020 in News

Saline County factory halts production as COVID-19 cases per capita leads state
Saline County factory halts production as COVID-19 cases per capita leads state
MARSHALL - As the rate of new COVID-19 cases in a few urban areas across Missouri slows,... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 11:00:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

CPD arrest wanted man on several felony charges
CPD arrest wanted man on several felony charges
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Wednesday after he barricaded himself inside a home and was wanted for several felony... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 9:19:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Police arrest man in police pursuit, suspected of kidnapping and assault
Police arrest man in police pursuit, suspected of kidnapping and assault
BOONE COUNTY - Police arrested a man on Wednesday after a vehicle pursuit, according to a press release from the... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 8:48:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Celebrating quarantine in style
Celebrating quarantine in style
COLUMBIA - With a stay-at-home order in place, many families cannot celebrate birthdays or graduations like they normally would by... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 5:57:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Local businesses await federal assistance loans
Local businesses await federal assistance loans
ASHLAND - Some small businesses are still waiting for federal assistance to arrive through different programs, some of which ran... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 5:54:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Businesses preparing for Cole County stay at home order to expire
Businesses preparing for Cole County stay at home order to expire
JEFFERSON CITY - Businesses in Cole County are preparing for the county's stay-at-home order to expire this Saturday at 12:01... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 5:50:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Columbia College has first positive COVID-19 case on campus
Columbia College has first positive COVID-19 case on campus
COLUMBIA - An extended stay residential student at Columbia College has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a university email.... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 4:55:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Missouri to begin use of PPE decontamination machine
Missouri to begin use of PPE decontamination machine
JEFFERSON CITY - At the Governor's daily COVID-19 briefing Wednesday afternoon, health officials announced that Missouri would begin implementing the... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 4:06:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

MU President addresses fall classes
MU President addresses fall classes
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri officials are currently planning for in-person classes to resume again in the fall, according to... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 2:29:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Marathon runners impacted by COVID-19 cancellations
Marathon runners impacted by COVID-19 cancellations
COLUMBIA - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be the cause of many canceled events, marathons are no exception. Many... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 2:26:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 61°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2pm 65°
3pm 67°
4pm 68°
5pm 70°