Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Lake Regional Health System expanding testing

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

Updates for Wednesday, May 20 will be posted below:

2:30 p.m.: Lake Regional expanding testing to Eldon, Lebanon and Osage Beach

Beginning Friday, May 22, Lake Regional Health System will begin offering COVID-19 testing at Lake Regional Express Care locations in Eldon, Lebanon and Osage Beach, according to a press release.

Those wanting to be tested will still need to have a physicians order, but there is no appointment needed, according to the release. Test results will be available within 24 hours.

9:30 a.m.: Pulaski County has issued 700 tests

700 free tests were administered to residents by the Pulaski County Health Center on May 16 and 17, according to a news release.

“The mass testing was a result of a very unique collaboration and concerted planning between Pulaski County, Phelps Health, the state of Missouri, and the US Army at Fort Leonard Wood (FLW),” SOP Executive Director Dorsey Newcomb said in the release.

The testing was made possible through the CARES Act, and those tested can expect to receive their results in 10-14 days.

8:00 am.: Boone County removed from lawsuit

A judge allowed for the removal of Boone County in connection with a lawsuit over COVID-19 regulations.

Tiger Tots filed the lawsuit earlier in May after the county health department announced new regulations related to the COVID-19 virus. One major issue is that the county regulations have no end date. The defendant in the lawsuit is Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning.

On Wednesday, Judge J. Hasbrouck Jacobs allowed a dismissal of Browning as a defendant "only in her official capacity as an official of Boone County." Wednesday's filing in court records said the "case remains pending against Defendant Stephanie Browning in her official capacity as Director of the City of Columbia's Health Department."