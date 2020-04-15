Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Gov. Parson to address stay at home order Thursday

13 hours 2 minutes 25 seconds ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 10:10:00 AM CDT April 15, 2020 in News
By: Greta Serrin, Maggie Madro & Juliana Tornabene, KOMU 8 Digital Producers

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and cancellations here.

Previous coverage:

Live updates for Wednesday, April 15 will become available below:

8:00 p.m. | Gov. Parson will address Missouri "Stay At Home" Order Thursday

Gov. Parson said that he will address the Missouri "Stay At Home" Order after a number of conversations with local elected officials and other governors. 

He also tweeted that he is looking into plans to re-open Missouri. He said that once testing is "where it needs to be", then they can open the state back up. 

5:20 p.m. | Callaway County confirms no new cases on Wednesday, April 15

The Callaway County Health Department said in a press release that there has been no new positive COVID-19 cases.

There are currently 19 cases, with 15 recovered, three active and one death.

4:50 p.m. | Moniteau County confirms 15 COVID-19 cases

Moniteau County Health Center posted on Facebook and said as of 4 p.m. the county has 15 COVID-19 cases. Of those 15, eight are confirmed and 7 are probable.

There have been four recovered cases and 11 active. 

4 p.m. | Saline County confirms 13 new cases bringing the total up to 51 cases

Saline County Health Department posted on their Facebook today that they have 51 positive COVID-19 cases and three recovered.

2:40 p.m. | Pettis County reports three more cases of COVID-19 

Pettis County reported on Facebook of three additional cases bringing the total number of cases in the county to seven. 

Of the seven cases two have been discharged from isolation, four are recovering at home and one person is in the hospital. 

2:15 p.m. | Cole County COVID-19 numbers update

Cole County now has 40 COVID-19 cases. Of those 40, eight are active, 31 are recovered and there has been one death. 

2:00 p.m. | 86 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Boone County

Boone County now has 86 positive COVID-19 cases, according to the City of Columbia website.

Of those 86 positive cases, 11 are active, 74 are recovered and there has been one death due to COVID-19. 

1:45 p.m. | 14 more deaths related to COVID-19

There are 4,895 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Missouri, according to DHSS.

Fourteen more people have died related to the virus. Making it a total of 147 people who have died throughout the state.

11:00 a.m. | First confirmed positive case in Miller County

Miller County Health Center announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county, according to a news release. 

The individual is an adult male in their 30s. They are currently in home isolation.

"The Miller County Health Center shall identify and contact people who may have come into contact with the individual while infectious and monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms and discuss testing options," according to the release.

"We strongly encourage, if you suspect that you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, call your healthcare provider before seeking care or call the toll-free hotline at (877)-435-8411."

10:14 a.m. | Cole County creates COVID-19 helpline

United Way of Central Missouri created a helpline for Cole County residents to call in for help navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The assistance helpline was started to help people with grocery delivery, pharmaceutical delivery and other direct services, according to a news release.

Residents can reach the Cole County COVID Assistance Helpline at (573)-634-6999. It is open from 8:30-4:30 p.m. every Monday through Friday.

The helpline was modeled after other hotlines in Missouri.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia offering "forgivable" loans for struggling small businesses
Columbia offering "forgivable" loans for struggling small businesses
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is offering forgivable loans to small businesses struggling due to COVID-19. The city's... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 9:27:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

Anonymous man hands out money at Moberly Aldi's
Anonymous man hands out money at Moberly Aldi's
MOBERLY - An anonymous man handed out money through out Moberly on Wednesday afternoon. Karma Smith, who is on... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 9:04:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

Silver Dollar City lays off staff amid coronavirus outbreak
Silver Dollar City lays off staff amid coronavirus outbreak
BRANSON — Silver Dollar City has announced it is preparing to lay off 257 workers amid the coronavirus outbreak. ... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 8:27:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

To-go alcohol sales now legal in Missouri
To-go alcohol sales now legal in Missouri
COLUMBIA — The Missouri Alcohol and Tobacco Control lifted the restriction on selling to-go alcoholic drinks Tuesday night. But... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 6:33:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

COVID-19 Town Hall: Weddings and events during the pandemic
COVID-19 Town Hall: Weddings and events during the pandemic
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with a Columbia event planner about the challenges to holding events and weddings during the... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 6:32:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

Burgers' Smokehouse closes California plant due to positive COVID-19 cases
Burgers' Smokehouse closes California plant due to positive COVID-19 cases
CALIFORNIA, MO - On Wednesday morning, Burgers' Smokehouse closed their California, Mo. location after two more employees tested positive for... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 6:07:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

United Way of Central Missouri creates COVID-19 helpline
United Way of Central Missouri creates COVID-19 helpline
COLE COUNTY - United Way of Central Missouri introduced a new helpline for people in Jefferson City and Cole County... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 6:01:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

From 40 to 4,000: Telehealth visits skyrocket and could be here to stay
From 40 to 4,000: Telehealth visits skyrocket and could be here to stay
COLUMBIA – Doctors are seeing a major uptick in virtual visits for routine care during the COVID-19 pandemic, and experts... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 5:54:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

This is where all 50 states stand on reopening
This is where all 50 states stand on reopening
CNN - More than 90% of the US population is currently under a stay-at-home or shelter-in-place order as the... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 5:36:44 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

Effort to put recreational marijuana on fall ballot falters
Effort to put recreational marijuana on fall ballot falters
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An effort to get a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri on the November... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 4:55:14 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

Mental health strains veterans in pandemic
Mental health strains veterans in pandemic
NASHVILLE, TN ( WSMV ) -- Having to stay inside to stop the spread of Coronavirus can take its toll... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 4:38:06 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Missouri's first Alternative Care Site opens in Florissant
Missouri's first Alternative Care Site opens in Florissant
JEFFERSON CITY - The first Alternate Care Site in Missouri opened on Wednesday at a converted hotel in Florissant, MO.... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 4:34:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in Top Stories

Missouri to receive millions from the CARES Act for COVID-19 related needs
Missouri to receive millions from the CARES Act for COVID-19 related needs
JEFFERSON CITY - On Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson confirmed Missouri will receive millions to help with the impact of COVID-19... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 4:21:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Puppies cheer up senior citizens through windows
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Puppies cheer up senior citizens through windows
COLUMBIA - If you looked outside your window and saw a cart full of 6-week-old puppies, you'd smile too. ... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 4:15:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

JobFinders has openings in Mexico days after hundreds got laid off
JobFinders has openings in Mexico days after hundreds got laid off
COLUMBIA - JobFinders Employment Service is currently hiring employees in Mexico, Fulton, Columbia, Jefferson City and other areas in mid-Missouri.... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 2:41:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

CPD find human remains near I-70 and Stadium Blvd
CPD find human remains near I-70 and Stadium Blvd
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department found human remains near I-70 Drive NW and Stadium Boulevard on Tuesday. An... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 1:34:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News

Former Kansas City councilwoman announces run for Lieutenant Gov.
Former Kansas City councilwoman announces run for Lieutenant Gov.
COLUMBIA - Former Kansas City councilwoman Alissia Canady announced her formal candidacy for Lieutenant Governor of Missouri. “Missouri is... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 1:12:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 40°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
12am 39°
1am 39°
2am 39°
3am 39°