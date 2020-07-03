Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Three cases confirmed at Chillicothe Correctional Center

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county.

Previous coverage:

Updates for Wednesday July 1 will be posted below:

4:15 p.m.: Three cases confirmed at Chillicothe Correctional Center

Visiting sessions at the Chillicothe Correctional Center are canceled through July 5 in response to cases of COVID-19 at the facility, according to a statement from the Missouri Department of Corrections. The correctional center is now conducting further testing in the facility.

4 p.m.: 11 new cases in Boone County

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services has announced 11 additional cases of COVID-19 in the county. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 390. There are 107 active cases.

3 p.m.: DHSS confirms new cases

Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services has confirmed 21,927 cases of COVID-19 and 1,017 deaths from the virus. This is a jump of 376 from Tuesday's number.

2 p.m.: St. Louis to require masks

Starting Friday, residents of St. Louis city and county will be required to wear masks or face coverings in indoor buildings at all times, and outside when social distancing is not possible.