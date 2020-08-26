Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Tuesday recap -- Boone County exceeds 2,000 cases; Missouri positivity rate decreases

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.

12:30 p.m.: Boone County explains how college students are counted in COVID-19 data

According to Boone County Public Health and Human Services, all cases are counted in the county that they live in, not the county of their permanent address or legal residence.

For example, if a college student who lives in Boone County becomes infectious, they will be counted in Boone County's totals, even if their permanent address is another county.

PHHS does not differentiate between students and non-students, but they have added the 18-22 age group in their data to give a better idea of infections among the college aged population.

These cases are added to the county's totals daily, while colleges and universities may only update their numbers weekly.

5:00 a.m.: Tuesday recap — Boone County exceeds 2,000 cases; Missouri positivity rate decreases

In Boone County, total COVID-19 cases surpassed 2,000 Tuesday afternoon.

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services posted the following graphic on Twitter.

Boone County recorded its 2000th case today, August 25. The Information Hub will be updated with this data this afternoon. In light of this new milestone, we have updated a previously shared graph to show the increase number of cases over time. pic.twitter.com/OLAM2xoEm9 — Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) August 25, 2020

According to the graph, it took 12 days for cases to go from 1,500 on August 13 to 2,000 on August 25. This is a decreased time period from 1,000 to 1,500 cases, which took 20 days.

"Based on this data and the increasing number of cases in Boone County, it's imperative that everyone social distance from those outside of their household, wear a mask in public spaces, wash their hands regularly and disinfect all shared surfaces," the department wrote on Twitter.

Boone County reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the county total to 2,065. 424 of those cases were deemed active.

Boone County recorded 70 new COVID-19 cases today, August 25, for a total of 2,065 cases. As shown in the screenshot below, we have added a new tile for the number of cases in individuals between the ages of 18-22. For more data visit the Hub: https://t.co/zMXkqvVlbG pic.twitter.com/Gk1JvlDmdI — Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) August 25, 2020

The department added a new tile to the Information Hub, indicating the number of cases for the 18-22 year-old age group. Forty-four of Tuesday's 70 new cases were in this age group, comprising 62.8% of new cases.

That age group has 678, or 32.8%, of the county's total cases.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 692 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday afternoon, the state's third consecutive day with fewer than 1,000 new cases in 24 hours. The state total is now 76,636 cases.

Fourteen new deaths were also reported, bringing the total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Missouri to 1,440.

The seven-day positivity rate was 11.4%, a decrease from 11.6% on Monday. The positivity rate measures the percentage of people who test positive for COVID-19.