Wednesday Marks Last Day Missourians Can Register to Vote in August

COLUMBIA - Missouri residents have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to register to vote in this August's primary election.

There are several ways residents can still register to vote. Boone County residents can register in-person at the county clerk's office at 801 East Walnut Street in Columbia. Centralia and Ashland residents can register in person at their city clerk's offices, along with residents from Hallsville, Rocheport and Sturgeon.

Residents can also call the voter registration office in the clerk's office if they have questions about the registration process, or to check if they are already registered.

An online version of the voter registration application is also available to residents. If residents choose to use the online form, they must print it out and either turn it in or postmark it to the clerk's office before 5 p.m.

August's primary elections feature the battle between Republican nominees Todd Akin, Sarah Steelman and John Brunner to be the opposition to Democrat Claire McCaskill for a seat in the U.S. Senate.