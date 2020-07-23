Wednesday marks last day to register for absentee or mail-in voting

JEFFERSON CITY - Wednesday, July 22, marks the deadline for registered voters in Missouri's August primary to apply for both absentee voting and mail-in ballots.

Absentee ballots are for those who are unable to attend voting polls on Election Day. In order to apply, voters should visit local county clerk’s website and fill out the proper forms by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Callaway County Clerk Ronda Miller said this year, more voters have the option to vote absentee.

"After COVID-19, we have several other options for the absentee voting," Miller said. "Anyone over the age of 65, anyone that of course cannot stand or even has just the fear of being around the public or being around a large group of people and being able to contract COVID-19."

According to our partners at the Columbia Missourian, Gov. Mike Parson signed the bill to accommodate those who have COVID-19 or are at risk of catching the virus.

At risk people include:

65 or older.

Living in long-term care facilities.

With chronic respiratory conditions

With serious heart complications

Who are immunocompromised

With diabetes

With chronic kidney disease

With liver disease

In Callaway County, Miller said voters can also come into the clerk's office to fill out their absentee ballot or use the curbside option at the polls on Election Day.

"We still would love for everyone to be able to vote," Miller said. "Don't be afraid to come out and have your voice heard."

Miller said she is confident in the safety practices that will be used on Election Day as well at the polls.

“They’re cleaning and sanitizing after people are voting," Miller said. "We have special sanitization for our pens. There will be sanitizing stations at our polling locations. We want people to feel comfortable with what we’re doing.”

For more information on absentee voting and mail-in ballot applications, visit your county clerk's website.